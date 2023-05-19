‘Station 19′ Star Merle Dandridge Dishes on Ross’ Future as Fire Chief, and That Contentious Captain Promotion

Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Glamorous Life," the Season 6 finale of Station 19.

If you put the Station 19 firefighters, their spouses, their friends and their enemies all in one place, you should expect disaster. That's exactly what happens in the Season 6 finale of Station 19 when the floor collapses in the middle of the Firemen's Ball.

Shortly before the floor collapses, Fire Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) tells Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) to screw the critics and choose to be together, even though she's promoting Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) to captain instead of him. Sully initially takes the news badly, but when Ross is one of the people to fall into the collapse, he quickly realizes he was being an idiot and jumps in to save her.

Ross makes it out of the wreckage, but not everyone is as lucky. Michael Dixon (Pat Healy) dies after a cement block falls on top of him. In the final moments of the episode, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) collapses due to another potential head injury. To make things worse, it all happens before he can tell Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) that he caught Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) making out with the latest Station 19 substitute in the coat room.

The jury is still out on whether Gibson is going to make it to Season 7 but The Messenger spoke to Merle Dandridge about Ross' change of heart and whether she thinks the Season 6 finale has made it easier or harder for Ross to remain fire chief after admitting to her affair with Sullivan.

On Ross' mindset about balancing her career and relationship with Sullivan…

Merle Dandridge: I do believe that this was this moment in time of upheaval for her career and her personal life, and the epiphanies opened the door for her to see things in a different way. I think she was looking at it very black and white and structured. [Natasha] is the representation of so many things, and [she has] to be this pristine example, and she has to walk in this linear…homogenized way that will make her palatable to everyone. I think what life does to people, and what a squeeze circumstance does to people is frees them up to experience and look at things in a different way.

What this crisis that she's recently gone through has offered is a way for her to look at the relationship and look at her career and what is possible in a different way. Being [fire] chief of Seattle is not the end of the road for her career. That's not the only thing that she is. She could take a step backward. She can take a step forward, she could move left, right, go into medicine, go into politics. She could do anything she wants to do. We are opening her mind to not gripping so hard to one way of looking at the situation. Not standing between her career and her man has offered what I believe is a really fertile ground for a lot of great story for the next season.

On whether the floor collapse changes her perspective about what she said to Sully…

Dandridge: I think Natasha was changed before the incident. She was heart-open, begging him to to come with her on this journey of just heart-forward, heart-open, let's try this thing. Let's be together and be as exceptional as we are in our field and in the extraordinary connection that we have. We can have all these things. I think that she had already had her crisis before that moment. I think it did take some kind of sharp catalysts for Sully to snap into focus and see what is in front of him outside of all the extra noise, what is really true, and it's that they love each other.

On whether her chances of staying fire chief have changed after Dixon's death…

Dandridge: It takes a lot of guts to play a big bad like Pat [Healy] did, and he did it so beautifully. It gave both of those characters an opportunity to examine their kind of leadership and open themselves — obviously some more than others were opening up — but he did present an incredible obstacle to what she was trying to do. He was constantly trying to thwart it, but I think it would be naive to believe that he's the only one, that he is the only reason why she was having trouble in the ranks of the boys' club.

So yes, he was a big obstacle. As far as being a soldier and being in a paramilitary structure, you never wish ill on the people that you are watching the backs of, but he's consistently been a poison to her cause. In some ways, that might lessen, but again, I think it would be naive to believe that he's the only person and the only part of the structure of the system that [wants to see her gone].

On why Ross made Andy captain of Station 19...

Dandridge: Even though [Andy Herrera] has been through the ups and downs and she has made mistakes, she learned from them. She's exhibited a passion, a leadership and a deep caring for the house consistently. [She is] somebody who is so inherently steeped into that house, she has almost a spiritual connection to a station or a team. It's coupled with great skill and exhibited wisdom around lifting up those around her in a way that is often selfless…Andy was the clear frontrunner for [Ross].

On what she'd like Ross to do if she isn't fire chief in Season 7…

Dandridge: There are so many things that she could do. She was a medic in the [military]. She could go she could pick up anything and join the ranks. She's a firefighter. She's a hero. She's in many ways a trauma surgeon. She's a physician, as far as you know, in being in the field. She's also gifted in so many other things that if her position was taken from her, she's dynamic and resilient and strong enough to still be a heavy impact in Seattle.

On the most meaningful part of playing Natasha Ross this season…

Dandridge: Natasha has so much grit and resilience in the midst of being squeezed with the heavy mantle she's carrying with this leadership position and being a first and being a woman of color. She is still a woman of passion, femininity and desire, and at the same time, she's looking to push forward the greater good. I find her so dynamic, and strong, and necessary. We need strong leaders like Natasha Ross. It's a great honor to play her, and some of the things that have been written for her to say by our extraordinary writers' room have been just delicious to chew on. I'm very grateful to them for how they have carved her out as a woman of such grit and grace, and it's an absolute delight.

Station 19 will return to ABC in the 2023-24 TV season.