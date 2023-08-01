Start Your August Off Right With These New Reads

We're nearing the end of summer, but that's no reason to be upset — especially because we're headed into a month full of unforgettable new reads. Featuring a series of long-lost family tales, a deadly aquatic thriller, and a novel that inspired the latest season of American Horror Story, these are the August releases to keep on your radar:

The Connellys of County Down by Tracey Lange

Celadon Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1



After serving time in prison on a drug charge, Tara Connelly faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life at the age of thirty. With no money or prospects, she moves back in with her siblings, who are dealing with their own challenges. Her brother, a single father, struggles with the ongoing effects of a brain injury, while her sister carries weighty secrets that begin to break down her fragile facade. Amidst the effort to find a new career and keep her family together, Tara discovers an unlikely chance at love, which could be thwarted by the frequent and unwelcome visits of the police officer responsible for Tara's arrest. As the Connelly family's secrets unravel, they must confront their deepest fears and the harsh truth to prevent losing each other forever.

Recommended for fans of: We Are The Brennans and Commonwealth

Bring Me Your Midnight by Rachel Griffin

Sourcebooks

Genre: YA / Fantasy

Release Date: August 1



Tana Fairchild's life has been predetermined: to marry the governor's son and secure an alliance between her witch community and the mainlanders who fear their power. However, when Tana misses a significant ritual, she meets Wolfe, a practitioner of forbidden dark magic, who offers his help. As Tana is drawn to Wolfe's captivating and powerful magic, she must confront the growing chaos in the sea that threatens her island and the fragile alliance. Balancing her duty to her people and her love for Wolfe, Tana faces a crucial decision that could change her life forever.

Recommended for fans of: The Wicked Deep and The Hex Ex

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Harper

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1



In Ann Patchett's novel Tom Lake, Lara's three daughters return to their family's orchard in Northern Michigan in 2020. They urge their mother to recount her past romance with famous actor Peter Duke from their time at the Tom Lake theater company. As Lara reflects on her history, her daughters reassess their own lives and their connection with their mother, leading them to reevaluate their perspectives on the world. Patchett's narrative combines compelling storytelling with insightful reflections on family dynamics, creating a luminous and thought-provoking tale that showcases her literary prowess.

Recommended for fans of: The Glass Castle and Bel Canto

The Lookback Window by Kyle Dillon Hertz

Simon and Schuster

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1

Dylan lived through three years of sexual abuse and has been determined not to look back at the events which have shaped his life for the past decade. Not even his fiancé, Moans, knows the full extent of his past — but suddenly a new child protection law emerges and gives Dylan a one-year window to sue his abusers. As he thinks about what happened to him, he starts exploring a world ruled by drugs and sex, eventually realizing that he wants justice on his own terms.

Recommended for fans of: Luster and NSFW

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Ecco

Genre: Magical Realism / Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1

In her first novel for adults, National Book Award-winning author Elizabeth Acevedo tells the story of a Dominican-American family dealing with desires, regrets, and death. Flor can predict when people will pass away, so her sisters — Matilde, Pastora, and Camila — are taken aback when she announces that she wants a living wake. The lives of each sister, along with their cousins Ona and Yadi, are explored in the days leading up to the event as they prepare for an uncertain future.

Recommended for fans of: Memphis and 100 Years of Solitude

Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine

Sourcebooks

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: August 1

The story follows Anna Alcott, a renowned actress who will do whatever it takes to get pregnant. It's been challenging to say the least, especially because her medicine and appointments keep getting lost or rearranged. Despite her husband's attempts at comfort, Anna begins to wonder if someone is trying to keep her from conceiving. As a series of anonymous threats roll in, she's forced to flee her home in Brooklyn to a desolate town in the Hamptons.



Anna's journey should have come to a tragic end when the doctor informs her of her miscarriage. But her horrifying pregnancy symptoms only worsen, and no one — not even her husband — believes her. Is Anna going insane? Or is there something really, truly evil growing inside of her?



Serving as inspiration for the latest American Horror Story: Delicate season, read an exclusive excerpt of Delicate Condition here.

Recommended for fans of: The Push and The Silent Patient

Whalefall by Daniel Kraus

MTV Books

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: August 8



Jay Gardiner is still reeling from his father's suicide a year ago, and there's only one thing he believes will assuage his guilt — which is finding his remains off the coast of Monastery Beach. He goes on an underwater search that starts off fine, but when a freak incident lands him in one of four stomachs of a sperm whale, Jay realizes he only has an hour left to escape before he joins his father underwater forever.



Recommended for fans of: Drowning and The Deep

Shark Heart by Emily Habeck

Marysue Rucci Books

Genre: Magical Realism / Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 8



In this captivating debut novel, newlyweds Wren and Lewis embark on a transformative journey as Lewis gradually transforms into a great white shark over the course of their first year of marriage. As Lewis grapples with his evolving physical form and unfulfilled artist dreams, Wren initially resists his fate, but memories from her past resurface, triggering a series of revelations.



Intertwined with their story is Wren's mother's narrative, who becomes pregnant with Wren at fifteen in an abusive relationship amidst her parents’ crumbling marriage. Ultimately, Wren must confront her grief and make an impossible decision. With its lyrical prose and heartfelt humor, Shark Heart delves into themes of love, memory, and the pursuit of a meaningful life.

Recommended for fans of: The Metamorphosis and One True Loves

Under the Influence by Noelle Crook

Gallery Books

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release Date: August 8



After a number of low-paying publishing jobs, Harper Cruz is ready for a gig that won't leave her lonely and broke at the end of each month. So imagine her surprise when she applies for a job with the influencer Charlotte Green and — out of thousands of applicants — gets hired in less than 24 hours. However, what looks like a fresh start in a new city quickly turns into a nightmare complete with long work hours, mandatory bonding activities, and the pressure to remain "loyal." As Harper plunges deeper into the cult-like orbit of her boss, she begins to understand just how much it will cost her.



Recommended for fans of: The Devil Wears Prada and The Assistants

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Riverhead Books

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: August 8



When a skeleton is discovered in a well during a development project in 1972, the residents of Chicken Hill, an area where immigrant Jews and African Americans coexist, must confront their shared past. Moshe and Chona Ludlow — a couple who integrated their theater and who runs the Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, respectively — play pivotal roles in protecting a deaf boy from being institutionalized.

As the interconnected stories of these characters unfold, the ultimate truth about what transpired on Chicken Hill and the involvement of the town's white establishment is unveiled. McBride reveals the struggles faced by those on the margins of white, Christian America and highlights the power of love and community in challenging times.

Recommended for fans of: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Deacon King Kong

The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman

Atria Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 15



On a day when Mia Jacob feels utterly hopeless, she discovers solace in the power of words. The Scarlet Letter, written centuries ago by Nathaniel Hawthorne, seemingly mirrors the experiences of Mia's mother, Ivy, and their life within an oppressive cult called the Community — a secluded cult in western Massachusetts that forbids contact with the outside world and views books as evil. This revelation prompts Mia to question the uncanny connection and prompts her to challenge the restrictive rules of her upbringing.

As Mia embarks on a journey of self-discovery — as well as one back in time where she falls for the very writer who saved her life — she learns that books can transport and transform, and that the bond between readers and writers is profound.

Recommended for fans of: Reading Lolita in Tehran and The Midnight Library

Vampire of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Berkley

Genre: Horror / Historical Fiction

Release Date: August 29



Set in 1840s Mexico, Vampires of El Norte follows the story of Nena, the daughter of a rancher, who has witnessed the ongoing tensions between her home and Anglo settlers. She is also haunted by a traumatic encounter with a blood-draining monster, who forced her to leave behind her childhood love, Néstor, who thought she died during the attack, becoming an alcoholic in his grief.



As war between the United States and Mexico erupts, their paths intertwine, with Nena working as a healer and Néstor as part of the auxiliary cavalry. Amidst their reunion, they must confront their shared past and face a terrifying threat together, or neither will survive.

Recommended for fans of: The Hacienda and Certain Dark Things