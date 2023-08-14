Would you go to Mars if given the chance? Or the moon? Or Santa Monica? In an exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Stars on Mars on Fox, four of the remaining celebronauts study their Mars facts and contemplate whether they'd ever take their TV space experience into actual space. Turns out that even for celebs, there are a few obstacles on the way to infinity and beyond.

"Our generation ain't gonna go to the moon," Porsha Williams says confidently, and Adam Rippon confirms he's got no interest whatsoever. "I won't even drive to Santa Monica!" he says. "I'm not going to the moon."

Then, when Porsha learns that a trip to the moon would cost way more than her guess of $250,000, she asks what might actually be the million dollar question: "What about a Groupon?" If Groupon hasn't gotten on that already, they better start!

Meanwhile, Tinashe is quite distracted by the notion that she's aging backwards, due to how she thinks time works on Mars. Watch the clip below.

As for how much it would really cost to go to the moon, it's sort of a mystery. $250,000 might get you on a suborbital trip to the edge of space and back, but to actually go into orbit, it would cost significantly more. NASA estimates that it would cost tens of billions of dollars to send just four astronauts to the moon again, so that's billions of dollars per person. Even with a Groupon discount to the moon, you'd be better off driving to Santa Monica. Or, better yet, just staying home.

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.