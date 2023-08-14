A Groupon to the Moon? ‘Stars on Mars’ Contestants Debate Space Travel in Exclusive Clip - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

A Groupon to the Moon? ‘Stars on Mars’ Contestants Debate Space Travel in Exclusive Clip

Would the stars on Mars actually want to go to space? Watch them contemplate the future of space travel

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ariel Winter and Adam Rippon on “Stars on Mars.”Brook Rushton/Fox

Would you go to Mars if given the chance? Or the moon? Or Santa Monica? In an exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Stars on Mars on Fox, four of the remaining celebronauts study their Mars facts and contemplate whether they'd ever take their TV space experience into actual space. Turns out that even for celebs, there are a few obstacles on the way to infinity and beyond.

"Our generation ain't gonna go to the moon," Porsha Williams says confidently, and Adam Rippon confirms he's got no interest whatsoever. "I won't even drive to Santa Monica!" he says. "I'm not going to the moon."

Then, when Porsha learns that a trip to the moon would cost way more than her guess of $250,000, she asks what might actually be the million dollar question: "What about a Groupon?" If Groupon hasn't gotten on that already, they better start!

Meanwhile, Tinashe is quite distracted by the notion that she's aging backwards, due to how she thinks time works on Mars. Watch the clip below.

Read More

As for how much it would really cost to go to the moon, it's sort of a mystery. $250,000 might get you on a suborbital trip to the edge of space and back, but to actually go into orbit, it would cost significantly more. NASA estimates that it would cost tens of billions of dollars to send just four astronauts to the moon again, so that's billions of dollars per person. Even with a Groupon discount to the moon, you'd be better off driving to Santa Monica. Or, better yet, just staying home.

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.