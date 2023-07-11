‘Stars on Mars’ Cast Guide: Meet the Newest TV Celebronauts - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Stars on Mars’ Cast Guide: Meet the Newest TV Celebronauts

Four new celebrities have joined the reality competition series

Amanda Bell
William Shatner hosts Stars on Mars (Cr: Michael Becker/Fox)Michael Becker/Fox

The Stars on Mars cast is still blasting their way into the reality TV competition universe, with none other than Star Trek legend William Shatner captaining the ship. 

The Fox competition series started with a dozen celebrities on board as "crew members" of a (simulated) mission to the Red Planet, and they were all challenged to adapt and survive weekly elimination votes to become "the brightest star in the galaxy." 

Following the events of the most recent episode, "Resupply Mission," four new celebrities joined the fold, and here's a look at those new celebronauts.

Cat Cora

Cat Cora on 'Stars on Mars.'
Credit: Fox.Fox
  • Claim to fame: She's a celebrity chef and has the distinction of being the first female Iron Chef.

Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti on 'Stars on Mars.'
Credit: Fox.Fox
  • Claim to fame: She's known for her appearances in Bachelor Nation shows.

Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce on Stars on Mars
Credit: Fox.Fox
  • Claim to fame: He's an NBA all-star who played for the Boston Celtics.

Andy Richter

Andy Richter on 'Stars on Mars.'
Credit: Fox.Fox
  • Claim to fame: He's a comedian and actor who is known for his appearances as Conan O'Brien's late-night sidekick.

Here are the original members of the Stars on Mars cast (in alphabetical order).

Lance Armstrong

STARS ON MARS: Lance Armstrong
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: He's a former professional road-racing cyclist and investor. You probably wore his yellow LiveStrong wristbands once upon a time.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter 

Natasha Leggero

STARS ON MARS: Natasha Leggero
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: She is a comedian, actress, podcast host and author who appeared in the Netflix special The Honeymoon Stand Up Special and created and starred in the Comedy Central series Another Period.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Marshawn Lynch

STARS ON MARS: Marshawn Lynch
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: The man known as "Beast Mode" is a retired NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

STARS ON MARS: Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: He's a comedy actor who's best known for his role as "McLovin" in Superbad
  • How to follow: Instagram, Twitter

Adam Rippon

STARS ON MARS: Adam Rippon.
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: He's a former Olympic figure skater who has appeared on multiple reality shows, including Dancing with the Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Ronda Rousey

STARS ON MARS: Ronda Rousey
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: She's a UFC champion, Olympic athlete and professional wrestler who has also dabbled in acting in shows like 9-1-1 and films like Furious 7.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Tom Schwartz

STARS ON MARS: Tom Schwartz
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX

Richard Sherman

STARS ON MARS: Richard Sherman
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: He's an NFL cornerback who's reuniting with his Super Bowl XLVIII teammate Marshawn Lynch.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Tinashe

STARS ON MARS: Tinashe. ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Brook Rushton / FOX.
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: She's a chart-topping pop and R&B singer-songwriter, dancer who appeared on Dancing with the Stars and actress who starred in Fox's Rent: Live in 2019.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Porsha Williams Guobadia

STARS ON MARS: Porsha Williams
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: She's a reality star and author who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the spinoff Porsha's Family Matters.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Tallulah Willis 

STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, this Hollywood scion is an artist and entrepreneur.
  • How to follow: Instagram, Twitter

Ariel Winter

STARS ON MARS: Ariel Winter
Credit: Fox.Brook Rushton / FOX
  • Claim to fame: She is an actress best known for playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family.
  • How to follow: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox. It is be available to stream on Hulu the day after.

