The Stars on Mars cast is still blasting their way into the reality TV competition universe, with none other than Star Trek legend William Shatner captaining the ship.

The Fox competition series started with a dozen celebrities on board as "crew members" of a (simulated) mission to the Red Planet, and they were all challenged to adapt and survive weekly elimination votes to become "the brightest star in the galaxy."

Following the events of the most recent episode, "Resupply Mission," four new celebrities joined the fold, and here's a look at those new celebronauts.

Cat Cora

Claim to fame: She's a celebrity chef and has the distinction of being the first female Iron Chef.

Ashley Iaconetti

Claim to fame: She's known for her appearances in Bachelor Nation shows.

Paul Pierce

Claim to fame: He's an NBA all-star who played for the Boston Celtics.

Andy Richter

Claim to fame: He's a comedian and actor who is known for his appearances as Conan O'Brien's late-night sidekick.

Here are the original members of the Stars on Mars cast (in alphabetical order).

Lance Armstrong

Claim to fame : He's a former professional road-racing cyclist and investor. You probably wore his yellow LiveStrong wristbands once upon a time.

Natasha Leggero

Claim to fame : She is a comedian, actress, podcast host and author who appeared in the Netflix special The Honeymoon Stand Up Special and created and starred in the Comedy Central series Another Period.

Claim to fame : The man known as "Beast Mode" is a retired NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Claim to fame : He's a comedy actor who's best known for his role as "McLovin" in Superbad.

Adam Rippon

Claim to fame : He's a former Olympic figure skater who has appeared on multiple reality shows, including Dancing with the Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Claim to fame : She's a UFC champion, Olympic athlete and professional wrestler who has also dabbled in acting in shows like 9-1-1 and films like Furious 7.

Claim to fame : He's known for starring on the reality show Vanderpump Rules and also has two bars with co-star Tom Sandoval.

Richard Sherman

Claim to fame : He's an NFL cornerback who's reuniting with his Super Bowl XLVIII teammate Marshawn Lynch.

Tinashe

Claim to fame : She's a chart-topping pop and R&B singer-songwriter, dancer who appeared on Dancing with the Stars and actress who starred in Fox's Rent: Live in 2019.

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Claim to fame : She's a reality star and author who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the spinoff Porsha's Family Matters.

Tallulah Willis

Claim to fame : The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, this Hollywood scion is an artist and entrepreneur.

Ariel Winter

Claim to fame : She is an actress best known for playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family.

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox. It is be available to stream on Hulu the day after.