The Stars on Mars cast is still blasting their way into the reality TV competition universe, with none other than Star Trek legend William Shatner captaining the ship.
The Fox competition series started with a dozen celebrities on board as "crew members" of a (simulated) mission to the Red Planet, and they were all challenged to adapt and survive weekly elimination votes to become "the brightest star in the galaxy."
Following the events of the most recent episode, "Resupply Mission," four new celebrities joined the fold, and here's a look at those new celebronauts.
Cat Cora
- Claim to fame: She's a celebrity chef and has the distinction of being the first female Iron Chef.
Ashley Iaconetti
- Claim to fame: She's known for her appearances in Bachelor Nation shows.
Paul Pierce
- Claim to fame: He's an NBA all-star who played for the Boston Celtics.
Andy Richter
- Claim to fame: He's a comedian and actor who is known for his appearances as Conan O'Brien's late-night sidekick.
Here are the original members of the Stars on Mars cast (in alphabetical order).
Lance Armstrong
Natasha Leggero
Marshawn Lynch
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Adam Rippon
Ronda Rousey
Tom Schwartz
Richard Sherman
Tinashe
Porsha Williams Guobadia
Tallulah Willis
Ariel Winter
Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox. It is be available to stream on Hulu the day after.
