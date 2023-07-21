Three years ago, Tony Bennett showcased the spirit that made him one of the industry's greatest entertainers. Announcing an Alzheimer's diagnosis, which he received in 2016, he shared his outlook: "Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer's." Despite his condition, Bennett was still able to sing on, to the delight of himself and his fans.

Following his death on Friday at age 96, his famous fans flooded the internet with personal tributes about how much Bennett means to them and his lasting imprint on music.

Carrie Underwood

"Rest in peace, Tony," the singer, who sang "It Had To Be You" with Bennett for Duets II, wrote on her Instagram page. She also shared several photos of the two together over the years.

"You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice. It was truly a great honor of my career and of my life to get to share the stage with you."

Keith Urban

Ozzy Osbourne

George Takei

"He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga," the actor wrote. "Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."

The actors' union

SAG-AFTRA posted this tribute to Bennett: