A new baby has stolen Star Wars fans' hearts, and it's not Grogu.

Fans from Indiana shared a sweet moment from Disney World, during which their 7-month-old daughter Rey got to meet the Star Wars character after whom she was named.

"Disney magic is so real," wrote Nicole Horton on TikTok with a video of her baby girl next to the Millennium Falcon at Galaxy's Edge as an actress channeling Daisy Ridley's character spoke to the family.

Horton told Insider that she and her boyfriend Treyce were at the Orlando, Fla., theme park with her two children to celebrate son Sam's birthday, but they "were on a mission to meet Rey."

"We ran around for an hour trying to find her," she said, adding: "The experience made for a day we will never forget."

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 680,000 times, baby Rey was dressed like her character, and she even got to meet Chewbacca.

"Our interaction with both Rey and Chewbacca was truly magical," said Horton. "Rey was so sweet and you could tell she was very happy to meet our baby. We weren't expecting her to bring Chewbacca over, but it made the moment even better."

Ridley made her debut as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, playing a young orphaned scavenger whose sensitivity to the Force brings her to apprentice with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as she prepares to take on the dark side.

She also reprised the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

"We named our daughter Rey because we have always loved who the character represents," Horton said. "She is a kind soul and a strong-willed character. Our baby Rey already shows these personality traits even at 7 months old."