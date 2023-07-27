‘Star Wars’ Fans Introduce Baby Daughter Rey to Her Namesake Character at Disney World - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Star Wars’ Fans Introduce Baby Daughter Rey to Her Namesake Character at Disney World

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 680,000 times, baby Rey got to meet the character after whom she was named, as well as Chewbacca

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World ResortHarshLight/Wikimedia

A new baby has stolen Star Wars fans' hearts, and it's not Grogu.

Fans from Indiana shared a sweet moment from Disney World, during which their 7-month-old daughter Rey got to meet the Star Wars character after whom she was named.

"Disney magic is so real," wrote Nicole Horton on TikTok with a video of her baby girl next to the Millennium Falcon at Galaxy's Edge as an actress channeling Daisy Ridley's character spoke to the family.

Horton told Insider that she and her boyfriend Treyce were at the Orlando, Fla., theme park with her two children to celebrate son Sam's birthday, but they "were on a mission to meet Rey."

Read More

"We ran around for an hour trying to find her," she said, adding: "The experience made for a day we will never forget."

View post on TikTok

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 680,000 times, baby Rey was dressed like her character, and she even got to meet Chewbacca.

"Our interaction with both Rey and Chewbacca was truly magical," said Horton. "Rey was so sweet and you could tell she was very happy to meet our baby. We weren't expecting her to bring Chewbacca over, but it made the moment even better."

Ridley made her debut as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, playing a young orphaned scavenger whose sensitivity to the Force brings her to apprentice with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as she prepares to take on the dark side.

She also reprised the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

"We named our daughter Rey because we have always loved who the character represents," Horton said. "She is a kind soul and a strong-willed character. Our baby Rey already shows these personality traits even at 7 months old."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.