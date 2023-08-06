‘Star Wars’ Alum Gina Carano Teases Disney Lawsuit After Elon Musk Proposal - The Messenger
‘Star Wars’ Alum Gina Carano Teases Disney Lawsuit After Elon Musk Proposal

Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune in Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian,' was infamously dropped due to controversial posts on her personal account

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
When Twitter/X owner Elon Musk offered late Saturday to pay legal fees to battle any employer who has "unfairly treated" a worker for a post on the social media platform, at least one user stepped up to the plate.

Actress Gina Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune in Disney+'s The Mandalorian and was infamously dropped by Lucasfilm from all Star Wars projects due to controversial posts on her personal account, tweeted in response to Musk's proposition: "I think I qualify."

Gina Carano
Gina Carano attends the premiere of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2019 in Los AngelesRodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Carano played the role of Dune for two seasons before being fired in February 2021, following divisive social media commentary on political views, mask-wearing, voter fraud and pronouns, among other topics.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a spokesperson for the company said at the time.

