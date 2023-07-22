‘Star Trek’ Reveals Trailer for First-Ever Musical Episode; Trekkies Have Mixed Opinions

While Star Trek is known for its commitment to exploring strange new worlds and boldly go where no man has gone before — fans of the beloved and enduring series probably weren't expecting something quite so far out as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

Paramount+ announced during the convention that its show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature the franchise's first-ever musical episode, featuring 10 original songs, "plus a 'Subspace Rhapsody' version of the series' main title," per a release from the studio.

From the looks of the trailer that's landed, it's certainly quite the enterprise, including choreographed dancing around the spaceship, as well as the cast giving it their all vocally. There's even a retro-styled movie poster to go along with the unique event.

Fans were quick to react on social media — and, predictably, have mixed opinions about whether or not the worlds of sci-fi and musicals make good bedfellows.

"Who is this for? People who don’t like Star Trek?" one fan responded on Twitter. "People who like Star Trek don’t want this."

Another noted the idea seemed "goofy," adding, "It's a hard pass from me, dawg."

"I don't know how to handle this," lamented one tweeter.

However, still another responded, "Speak for yourself. I'm not personally sold on the idea but will reserve judgment til I've seen it. Even then if I don't like, doesn't mean millions of Trekkies won't."

Although quite a few fans seemed slightly confused by the concept, many more expressed intrigue, and even pure joy, at the idea of a musical episode in space.

"Part of me really dislikes musicals, but I do love people having a whole load of fun," said one. "I imagine this will have been an absolute blast for everyone to make! I actually can’t wait to see this episode!"

"Oh MY GOD. I have wanted this my whole life," enthused another.

"Yes, yes, yes!!! That looks amazing," was a succinct opinion, as well.

The special musical event will come in episode 9 of the currently airing second season.