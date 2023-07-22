‘Star Trek’ Releases Trailer for First-Ever Musical Episode, Plus Sneak Peeks at ‘Lower Decks’ and ‘Discovery’ - The Messenger
‘Star Trek’ Releases Trailer for First-Ever Musical Episode, Plus Sneak Peeks at ‘Lower Decks’ and ‘Discovery’

At Comic-Con on Saturday, Paramount+ announced 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' will feature the franchise's first-ever musical episode

Published |Updated
Michael Miller
205: “An Embarrassment of Dooplers” — Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo: PARAMOUNT+ ©2021 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved **Best Possible Screen Grab**PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek is boldly going where it's never gone before: the world of musicals.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Paramount+ announced its show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature the franchise's first-ever musical episode. The streamer also shared a first look at the teaser trailer of the episode, titled "Subspace Rhapsody."

The special musical event will come in episode 9 of the currently airing second season and "features 10 original songs, plus a 'Subspace Rhapsody' version of the series' main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)," per a release. (You can click here to pre-save the "Subspace Rhapsody" soundtrack on all available digital music streaming platforms.)

Read More

In other Star Trek news from the franchise's panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, Paramount+ revealed the official trailer for season 4 of its original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. It was also announced that season 4 will premiere with two episodes on Sept. 7 exclusively on Paramount+.

Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks even shared an announcement: a special crossover episode of the two series, shown in advance today at Hall H, will have a surprise early drop, becoming available to stream on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Finally, Trekkies at Comic-Con were treated to a sneak peek from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery. The clip features Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham, plus season 5's newest cast members: Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak and Eve Harlow as Moll. The series will conclude following its fifth season in early 2024.

