'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Wilson Cruz Is 'Truly Disgusted' by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as 'Political Tools' (Exclusive)
Entertainment.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)

While discussing GLSEN and his upcoming milestone 50th birthday, Cruz told The Messenger he wants to leave LGBTQ+ youth a world 'far better than the one I had'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Wilson Cruz poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

As Wilson Cruz reflects on his legacy, he's focused on building a safer and more inclusive future for LGBTQ+ youth.

The Star Trek: Discovery star told The Messenger "it's truly disgusting" to see right-wing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, particularly its youth, while talking about his new role with GLSEN.

"I'm truly disgusted by the way that politicians are using our young people as a cudgel, as political tools to create drama that didn't necessarily exist before," Cruz said.

With more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced this year — many of which target transgender youth and gender-affirming care — Cruz has stepped up as Chair of GLSEN's board, with journalist and TIME 100 honoree Imara Jones as Vice Chair.

"This is a very personal passion, this organization," explained Cruz, who has worked with GLSEN for around seven years after his own experience being "bullied and tormented because of my sexual orientation" in school.

"I want to make sure that the school environment and school climate that I leave behind is better than the one that I experienced," he added. "I'll be 50 this year. I don't have any kids of my own, and this is my way to serve them."

Since 1990, GLSEN has worked to provide programs and resources to transform K-12 educational systems on local and national levels in the United States, improving conditions for LGBTQ+ students.

Although Cruz said his school didn't have a GSA (gender and sexual orientation alliance, formerly known as gay-straight alliance), he had a group of LGBTQ+ friends who "kept each other alive."

"I know they kept me alive," he continued. "And so that's why I believe so strongly in these GSAs because I know that they work. I know that when you feel supported by your fellow queer people, you have someone to talk to, to turn to who you know is going through the same thing, who can relate. That makes a huge difference in your life. I know it did in mine."

Wilson Cruz
Wilson Cruz attends Outright International’s 27th Celebration of Courage Awards And Gala at Pier Sixty on June 05, 2023 in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

After taking on some beloved queer roles throughout his career in My So-Called Life, Noah's Arc and Star Trek: Discovery, Cruz said "so much of my work has been cathartic," starring in projects he wish he'd seen as a kid.

"I worked through some stuff in a very safe environment," he added of his storied onscreen career, as well as onstage work in the Jonathan Larson musicals Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom!.

Embodying authentic LGBTQ+ representation has allowed him to "process it and leave it on that stage and walk away," in addition to helping him "heal a lot of those wounds" from being bullied as a kid.

Now, with his milestone 50th birthday coming up in December, Cruz wants to throw a party with GLSEN to "celebrate the fact that the world I intend to leave for the young people in our community is going to be far better than the one I had, if there's anything I have to do with it."

"I think I did pretty good these last 50 years," added Cruz. "I'm looking forward to the next 50."

