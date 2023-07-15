Stanley Tucci Says He Was ‘Afraid’ of 21-Year Age Gap With Wife: ‘I Kept Trying to Break It Off’
' I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life,' Tucci told BBC Radio 4
Stanley Tucci was so concerned about the age gap between himself and his wife that he once tried breaking off the relationship.
“I was afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off,” Tucci told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person.”
The actor, 61, is married to Felicity Blunt, the older sister of actress Emily Blunt, who starred alongside Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada. They married in 2012. Tucci's first wife Kate died of breast cancer in 2009.
Tucci told Laverne that he and Felicity met at The Devil Wears Prada's premiere in 2006. They "talked a lot that night," he said. Tucci later reconnected with Felicity at Emily's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.
“Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," he said. "That’s a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it’s her. She’s the one."
Tucci has three kids from his marriage with Kate and two with Felicity. Reflecting on his first wife's death, Tucci said, "I didn't work for almost a year. It was hard. It was awful. Still is, in a way. You never really get over it."
