Stanley Tucci Says He Was ‘Afraid’ of 21-Year Age Gap With Wife: ‘I Kept Trying to Break It Off’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Stanley Tucci Says He Was ‘Afraid’ of 21-Year Age Gap With Wife: ‘I Kept Trying to Break It Off’

' I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life,' Tucci told BBC Radio 4

Published |Updated
Michael Miller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Stanley Tucci was so concerned about the age gap between himself and his wife that he once tried breaking off the relationship.

“I was afraid to get into a relationship, and I kept trying to break it off,” Tucci told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person.”

The actor, 61, is married to Felicity Blunt, the older sister of actress Emily Blunt, who starred alongside Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada. They married in 2012. Tucci's first wife Kate died of breast cancer in 2009.

Tucci told Laverne that he and Felicity met at The Devil Wears Prada's premiere in 2006. They "talked a lot that night," he said. Tucci later reconnected with Felicity at Emily's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.

Read More

“Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," he said. "That’s a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it’s her. She’s the one."

Tucci has three kids from his marriage with Kate and two with Felicity. Reflecting on his first wife's death, Tucci said, "I didn't work for almost a year. It was hard. It was awful. Still is, in a way. You never really get over it."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.