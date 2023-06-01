‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date and Everything to Know 

Squid Game Season 1 was a massive global hit for Netflix, with the Korean survival thriller earning millions of fans and awards for its breakthrough stars.

The show might've seemed like an overnight success story to audiences who tuned in for the "red light, green light"-tinged action, but for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, it was a decade-long effort to get the series greenlit. That's decidedly not the case for Season 2, though, as the streaming service quickly ordered up another round of deadly games.

Details about the next run of the show are slowly coming into view, so here's a look at everything we know about Squid Game Season 2 so far.

'Squid Game' Season 2 premiere date

TLDR: Netflix has not announced when Season 2 will arrive, but we do have some details about filing plans from the series' lead actor.

THE DETAILS: Per AllKPop, star Lee Jung-jae said that Squid Game Season 2 would likely begin production in the summer and last for 10 months. "We were working on Season 1 for 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by Covid-19," the Emmy-winning actor said. "But seeing as Season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

That means Squid Game Season 2 is coming in 2024 at the earliest.

To help keep fans supplied with Squid Game content until Season 2, Netflix will release a reality competition spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, in November.

'Squid Game' Season 2 cast

TLDR: We know of at least two stars who'll be returning for a second round.

THE DETAILS: Most Squid Game Season 1 characters died, but there are still two major players who are expected to come back in the second iteration: Seong Gi-hun and the Front Man.

Hwang Dong-hyuk himself revealed as much with the announcement letter for Season 2's renewal. He also teased the potential return of the Salesman, aka "the man in the suit with ddakji," along with a sure-to-be-terrifying male companion to Young-hee, the animatronic doll that oversaw the first round of games in the first season.

Main cast list

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, a gambler who survived a harrowing competition to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. Traumatized by the violence he endured, he's now on a mission to expose the game's organizers and get justice for his murdered fellow contestants.

as Gi-hun, a gambler who survived a harrowing competition to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. Traumatized by the violence he endured, he's now on a mission to expose the game's organizers and get justice for his murdered fellow contestants. Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, an oft-masked character who oversees the games after playing and winning the 28th Squid Game competition. His brother, detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), came looking for him after he went missing.

as the Front Man, an oft-masked character who oversees the games after playing and winning the 28th Squid Game competition. His brother, detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), came looking for him after he went missing. Gong Yoo as the Salesman, a recruiter for the games who uses ddakji to lure money-strapped contestants in for the games.

'Squid Game' Season 2 plot

TLDR: Hwang Dong-hyuk is happy with where the show is going next.

THE DETAILS: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told E! in 2022 that he'd already put together an outline for the second season, and he was pleased with the new direction of the show. "I have a treatment of a whole Season 2 episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected," he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae teased that "the main plot of Season 2 will be revenge," with both Gi-hun and the Front Man as "central figures of the next story." Indeed, in the final moments of Squid Game Season 1, Gi-hun chooses to not put the past behind him after he sees the Salesman out on a recruiting mission for new contestants.

'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no Squid Game Season 2 trailer yet, but we'll share it here when it drops.

Where to watch 'Squid Game'

THE DETAILS: The first season of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.