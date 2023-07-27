What's your favorite Taylor Swift era?
Let the numbers tell you in a new Spotify interactive experience that shows users their most-streamed Swift albums.
The new feature allows Spotify users to pick their five favorite Swift albums from all 10 of her "eras": her self-titled debut (2006), the Taylor's version of Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2021) and Midnights (2022). Users can then rank their top five albums and share them in an infographic.
On the next screen, the app shows users another infographic that ranks Swift's albums based on their individual streams.
Spotify announced the feature in a statement. "Taylor Swift has long captivated her fans with her unique ability to capture the deepest human emotions in her songs," reads the press release. "The Eras Tour has been the cultural event of the year, and now fans will get to proudly share their own top Eras with the world."
The experience coincides with "Anti-Hero" hitting 1 billion streams on the streaming platform, Swift's fourth song to achieve this milestone.
Past "Top 5" Spotify iterations include The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Rosalía.
The "Karma" singer celebrated the news on social media. "Thanks a billion guys," Swift wrote alongside a head-exploding emoji.
