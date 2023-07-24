The record has officially been set straight: Ariana Grande is not, in fact, dating 61-year-old Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob SquarePants since 1999.
This bit of information was clarified after The Cut recently shared a link to their story on Instagram, titled "Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?" in reference to rumors that the singer is linked to Ethan Slater, who played the live-action version of the cartoon character on Broadway.
Kenny's wife, fellow voice artist Jill Talley, responded in a comment below the post to clarify that the SpongeBob in question is not her husband.
"Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show)," she wrote, as first spotted by TMZ. "He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable and I totally ship it."
Talley went on to note that she and the animated SpongeBob are doing perfectly fine. "Just wanted to set the record straight. P.S. as for me and Tom Kenny — we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today," she concluded.
As for Grande and Slater? The two met while filming the upcoming two-part musical movie Wicked and reportedly connected on set.
"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," a source exclusively told The Messenger.
