The most iconic, memeable, block-shaped (and blockheaded) yellow sponge on television is headed back to movie theaters for yet another bubbly feature film.

Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation president Ramsey Naito revealed to Variety that the title of the fourth SpongeBob SquarePants flick will be Search for SquarePants.

"We're developing more spinoffs and a series of movies for streamers, as well as a theatrical release," Naito told the entertainment trade. "The next one is going to be set in the deep sea, somewhere the series has never gone before. And the plan is that, like Avatar 2 or Wakanda Forever, we're going to be immersed in this extraordinary underwater world. I think it's going to be incredible to see."

News of the next movie in SpongeBob SquarePants' theatrical saga comes after Variety spoke with Paramount and Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins ahead of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's Wednesday premiere.

Robbins explained to Variety that he's made it a top priority to restore the TMNT franchise to its former glory. To that end, Robbins and his collaborators are so confident that Mutant Mayhem will be a hit that they've already started working on a sequel film, as well as a 2D-animated spinoff series for Paramount+ titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that will feature Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon reprising their voice roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, according to Variety.

Search for SquarePants is preceded by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, as well as the legendary 13 seasons (and counting) animated sitcom, SpongeBob SquarePants.