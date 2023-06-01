Miles Morales is swinging back into theaters on June 2, alongside a whole crew of new and familiar faces.

Some, like Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, are making their comeback to the webslinger's world after memorable turns in the film's first installment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Others land their debut, including guitar-playing teen Spider-Punk and The Spot, a villain with the pesky ability to open inter-dimensional portals.

As you gear up to head into the multiverse once more, check out all the key players.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales

Miles Morales

Moore returns as Brooklyn's very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Last we caught up with our protagonist, he had developed mysterious powers, defeated the evil Kingpin and was coping with the loss of his Uncle Aaron.

This time around, he finds himself in the multiverse, encountering a group of superheroes dubbed the Spider Society, who are out to save the planet and beyond.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy

Steinfeld is back as Gwen Stacy, who was bitten by a radioactive spider which turned her into Spider-Woman. She helped defeat Kingpin in the film's first installment and, last we saw her, she was returning to her home planet - but not before a will-they-won't-they moment with Miles.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker

Peter B. Parker

Everybody's favorite crabby Spider-Man is slinging webs again. Johnson returns as Peter B. Parker, who was pulled into another dimension to help Miles with his brand new powers. While Peter might not have been rainbows and sunshine, we did leave him as a much more softened version of himself, who aims to patch up his relationship with Mary Jane Watson.

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew

Rae plays Jessica Drew, a pregnant Spider-Woman who develops a kinship with Gwen. Jessica Drew famously starred in her own animated TV series, Spider-Woman, which ran from 1979-1980. Historically, while she was never bitten by a radioactive spider, she does have the ability to fly thanks to wings on her spider-suit.

Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk

Hobart Hobie Brown

Hobart Hobie Brown is an unhoused teen who turns into a superhero after being exposed to radiation from a toxic dump. Aside from helping save the universe, he's a punk rocker with a cool-kid edge. He's voiced by Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Jefferson Davis

The Atlanta veteran reprises his role as Miles's father, a Brooklyn police officer who was initially disapproving of his son's crimefighting ways. When we last saw Jefferson, he had (mostly) come around and helped Miles tag a wall in honor of Uncle Aaron.

Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn aka The Spot

The Spot

Schwartzman makes his Marvel debut as the research scientist Jonathan Ohnn, otherwise known as the supervillain The Spot, whose powers include controlling warps and sending body parts throughout different dimensions to fight his opponents.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099

Miguel O'Hara

Isaac plays genetic scientist Miguel O'Hara who was bitten by a radioactive spider and turned into his alter-ego, Spider-Man 2099, a futuristic version of Spidey who travels through multiple dimensions.