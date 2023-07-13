‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Broke Two Major Spotify Records

Taylor Swift's rereleases are continuing to break records.

On Monday, Spotify announced via Instagram that the musician's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) record hit some major landmarks on the streaming platform.

According to the streamer, the rerelease of the 2010 album became Spotify's most-streamed album in a day in 2023 thus far when it came out on July 7.

The album included all 16 tracks from the original record, several deluxe versions and six never-released "From the Vault" songs.

Additionally, the singer's album, categorized as country by Spotify, broke the record for the most-streamed country album in a single day in the streamer's history.

Swift reacted excitedly to the news, reposting Spotify's announcement on Instagram to her own story, writing "Screeching (Taylor's Version)" along with laughing emojis and a purple heart emoji to match the album's cover art.