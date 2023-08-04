‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 First Look Teases Plenty of Drama with New Singles

It looks like things are going south for a few Charmers.
Bravo dropped the first look for the supersized Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm on Thursday, which sees drama brewing for a few old flames and some potential new suitors.
As rumors swirl that Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hooked up, friendships and relationships are put to the test.
Meanwhile, newcomers Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas have their sights set on some of the ladies, both apparently coming toe-to-toe with Kroll and Shep Rose over their interests in Green and Olivia Flowers.
- ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green Pays Tribute to Brother Worth After His Death
- ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Richard ‘Worth’ Green Dead at 36
- 5 Shows Like ‘Sweet Magnolias’ to Watch if You Love Cozy Southern Dramas
- Bethenny Frankel Insists Reality TV Stars Should Be on Strike: ‘I’ve Never Made a Single Residual’
- This Is the Summer of New Reality Competition TV
Also returning this season are Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy, joined by longtime friend Rodrigo Reyes. Patricia Altschul, the Grand Dame of Charleston, is back as well, accompanied by son Whitney Sudler-Smith.
The supersized season 9 premiere of Southern Charm airs Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
