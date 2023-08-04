‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 First Look Teases Plenty of Drama with New Singles - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 First Look Teases Plenty of Drama with New Singles

The supersized Season 9 premiere of 'Southern Charm' airs Thursday, Sept. 14 on Bravo

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Rodrigo Reyes, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy and Taylor Ann Green star in season 9 of Bravo’s Southern CharmBravo

It looks like things are going south for a few Charmers.

Bravo dropped the first look for the supersized Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm on Thursday, which sees drama brewing for a few old flames and some potential new suitors.

As rumors swirl that Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green hooked up, friendships and relationships are put to the test.

Meanwhile, newcomers Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas have their sights set on some of the ladies, both apparently coming toe-to-toe with Kroll and Shep Rose over their interests in Green and Olivia Flowers.

Also returning this season are Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy, joined by longtime friend Rodrigo Reyes. Patricia Altschul, the Grand Dame of Charleston, is back as well, accompanied by son Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The supersized season 9 premiere of Southern Charm airs Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

