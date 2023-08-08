South Korea Actors Union Claims Netflix Refuses to Meet About Pay, AI: Report

As the SAG-AFTRA strike approaches its one-month mark, the union's South Korean counterpart is reportedly struggling for a seat at the negotiating table.

Despite Squid Game remaining Netflix's most-watched series and the success of its other Korean titles, Song Chang-gon, president of the Korea Broadcasting Actors Union, told the Los Angeles Times that "there's no answer at all" from the streamer over attempted talks.

"One of their first priorities when entering the local market should be to establish some channel of communication with groups like us," said Song.

The Messenger has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Kim Ju-ho, secretary-general of the Korea Broadcasting Performers' Rights Association, added that the union held off on meeting with Netflix when the company first arrived in South Korea in 2016.

"A precondition for that conversation about residuals was Netflix's business successfully taking off here," said Kim, noting: "Netflix has made a lot of money from South Korean content. It's now time to meet."

As Netflix outsources production to local studios, the company isn't legally considered an employer in Korea and doesn't have to negotiate with unions. Being a streamer, and not a broadcaster, they aren't required to pay residuals according to local laws and regulations either.

"We ensure supporting actors are compensated at or above local wage standards, and we work closely with our production partners to ensure all parties are committed to the fair compensation and treatment of actors," a spokesperson for Netflix told the LA Times.

Many actors in Korea are reportedly paid $300 per episode, which can often take longer to shoot on Netflix productions.

Meanwhile, some actors in South Korea have already been scanned to make "digital twins," and voice actors reported little protections from AI, with one being rushed through a contract signing that was confusing as it was in English.

"There is undoubtedly common ground that can be found between us and SAG-AFTRA," explained Song. "It would be helpful for similar organizations representing actors around the world to engage with one another, to build up a sense of solidarity. I think that's important."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture Producers (AMPTP) in early June, which has since been ratified. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has continued its strike after its latest meeting with the AMPTP proved unsuccessful.