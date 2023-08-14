Sound of Freedom writer-director Alejandro Monteverde is responding to accusations that his indie film has QAnon ties.
The Christian thriller has become a surprise box-office breakout, pulling in $173 million since landing in theaters on July 4. It has also been criticized by multiple media outlets for peddling QAnon conspiracy theories about human trafficking. Jim Caviezel, the film's star, has flirted with conspiracy theories himself; in a 2021 speech, he alluded to one that suggests people are harvesting adrenaline from children, per Vanity Fair.
Monteverde told Variety in an Aug. 14 interview that allegations against Sound of Freedom are "heartbreaking" and "not true."
"All I wanted was to present a question about the problem: human trafficking, child trafficking, child sexual exploitation. How bad the problem is," he said. "We shot in 2018. In 2019, it was a completely finished film [before QAnon became a phenomenon]."
- ‘Sound of Freedom’ Studio Refutes Conspiracy Theory That Theaters Are Sabotaging the Film
- Trump Fave ‘Sound of Freedom’ Is Scoring at the Box Office
- Anti-Trafficking Activist Who Inspired Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ Resigned From Organization: Report
- Tim Ballard Exits Controversial Operation Underground Railroad Amid Surprise ‘Sound of Freedom’ Success
- ‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor Fabian Marta Arrested For Child Kidnapping
- How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Whipped ‘Indiana Jones’ at Independence Day Box Office
Monteverde also seemingly addressed Caviezel's political ties. The actor attended a Donald Trump-hosted screening of the film in July.
"There's people that are too close to the film that are in politics," the director said. "So it's like, I love you, but I have to keep my distance."
The film is based on the real-life story of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit that aims to fight against child sex slavery. In 2020, a lengthy investigation into Operation Underground by Vice News "identified a divide between the group's actual practices and some of its claimed successes." While the outlet did not find "outright falsehoods," reporters said they discovered "a pattern of image-burnishing and mythology-building, a series of exaggerations that are, in the aggregate, quite misleading."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment