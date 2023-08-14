‘Sound of Freedom’ Writer-Director Says Film Is Not Tied to QAnon Amid ‘Heartbreaking’ Accusations - The Messenger
‘Sound of Freedom’ Writer-Director Says Film Is Not Tied to QAnon Amid ‘Heartbreaking’ Accusations

The Christian thriller, which was released on July 4, has been criticized by multiple media outlets for peddling QAnon conspiracy theories

Thea Glassman
Jim Caviezel in Sound of Freedom Angel Studios

Sound of Freedom writer-director Alejandro Monteverde is responding to accusations that his indie film has QAnon ties.

The Christian thriller has become a surprise box-office breakout, pulling in $173 million since landing in theaters on July 4. It has also been criticized by multiple media outlets for peddling QAnon conspiracy theories about human trafficking. Jim Caviezel, the film's star, has flirted with conspiracy theories himself; in a 2021 speech, he alluded to one that suggests people are harvesting adrenaline from children, per Vanity Fair.

Monteverde told Variety in an Aug. 14 interview that allegations against Sound of Freedom are "heartbreaking" and "not true."

"All I wanted was to present a question about the problem: human trafficking, child trafficking, child sexual exploitation. How bad the problem is," he said. "We shot in 2018. In 2019, it was a completely finished film [before QAnon became a phenomenon]."

Monteverde also seemingly addressed Caviezel's political ties. The actor attended a Donald Trump-hosted screening of the film in July.

"There's people that are too close to the film that are in politics," the director said. "So it's like, I love you, but I have to keep my distance."

The film is based on the real-life story of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit that aims to fight against child sex slavery. In 2020, a lengthy investigation into Operation Underground by Vice News "identified a divide between the group's actual practices and some of its claimed successes." While the outlet did not find "outright falsehoods," reporters said they discovered "a pattern of image-burnishing and mythology-building, a series of exaggerations that are, in the aggregate, quite misleading."

