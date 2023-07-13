A conspiracy theory that AMC Theaters is trying to sabotage Sound of Freedom has been shut down by the studio that produced the film.

Several theatre-goers have taken to Twitter to make claims that AMC is attempting to censor the film by sabotaging screenings. Fire alarms, broken air conditioning, poor lighting, and various technical glitches have all been cited as examples of the alleged campaign to keep people from seeing the film.

Angel Studios, the studio behind Sound of Freedom, shut down those conspiracies in a statement on Thursday.

"We understand there are rumors — predominantly in social media — that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see SOUND of FREEDOM in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate," Brandon Purdie, Head of Angel Theatrical Distribution, said. "AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and, as a result of the movie's performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for SOUND OF FREEDOM this weekend.

Purdie asked fans to "support" AMC and show "kindness" to its staff.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron offered a similar sentiment about the allegations being levied against his place of work, albeit in stronger tones. "Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread," he tweeted on Wednesday.

A sleeper success, Sound of Freedom placed third in its opening weekend, behind Insidious: The Red Door and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film has sparked controversy over its star Jim Caviezel, who has spouted QAnon theories. The organization the film is based on, Operation Underground Railroad, has also faced criticism for its tactics in combating human trafficking.