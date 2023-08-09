A man who invested in the anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom will plead not guilty to child kidnapping charges, his lawyer exclusively tells The Messenger.
Fabian Marta was arrested on July 21 for child kidnapping, a felony. He has since been released on $15,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 28, The Messenger previously confirmed.
His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, tells The Messenger, "Fabian Marta plans on pleading not guilty. The charges are unfounded, we will proceed with the case. He had nothing to do with kidnapping anyone."
He continues, "He is one of many investors of the film. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion because of all the news coverage."
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Marta previously touted that he donated to the crowdfunding film, which was released on July 4.
Angel Studios, the makers of Sound of Freedom, later addressed his arrest in a statement to The Messenger.
"Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $501 each into the launch of Sound of Freedom," the studio said. "Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits."
The statement continued, "We're grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following Sound of Freedom's release. Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness."
Marta's legal woes aren't the only issues surrounding the film. The popular TikToker known to followers of the Yeet Baby Instagram account as "Uncle Chris" checked himself into a mental health facility after watching the movie.
The news was posted to the official Yeet Baby Instagram and Facebook accounts. Uncle Chris had been reported missing a few days ago. Relatives concerned about Chris' whereabouts eventually learned he had gone to a mental health facility.
