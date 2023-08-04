‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor Fabian Marta Arrested For Child Kidnapping - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor Fabian Marta Arrested For Child Kidnapping

Marta previously shared that he helped fund the anti-child trafficking film 'Sound of Freedom', which was released last month

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man who once stated he helped fund the anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom was arrested for child kidnapping charges last month.

Per court documents, Fabian Marta was arrested on July 21 for child kidnapping, a felony. He has since been released on $15,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 28, The Messenger has confirmed.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Marta previously touted that he donated to the crowdfunding film, which was released in July.

Fabian Marta
Fabian MartaSt. Louis Metropolitan Police
Read More

"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very touch subject, and took an extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits," he wrote in a Facebook post captured by Brobible.

He then replied to a comment, writing, "Disney attempted to bury this movie, they needed help to get rights back and distribute the film. I was aware of this early, the movie was filmed several years ago. As an Angel investor, I was able to be a financial partner. Early investors were credited at the end of the film."

The Messenger contacted Marta's attorney for comment, but did not hear back by press time. The Messenger also reached out to reps for the film.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.