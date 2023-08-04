‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor Fabian Marta Arrested For Child Kidnapping

A man who once stated he helped fund the anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom was arrested for child kidnapping charges last month.

Per court documents, Fabian Marta was arrested on July 21 for child kidnapping, a felony. He has since been released on $15,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 28, The Messenger has confirmed.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Marta previously touted that he donated to the crowdfunding film, which was released in July.

Fabian Marta St. Louis Metropolitan Police

"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very touch subject, and took an extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits," he wrote in a Facebook post captured by Brobible.

He then replied to a comment, writing, "Disney attempted to bury this movie, they needed help to get rights back and distribute the film. I was aware of this early, the movie was filmed several years ago. As an Angel investor, I was able to be a financial partner. Early investors were credited at the end of the film."

The Messenger contacted Marta's attorney for comment, but did not hear back by press time. The Messenger also reached out to reps for the film.