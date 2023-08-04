Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Break Up After 13 Months of Marriage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Break Up After 13 Months of Marriage

The 'One Tree Hill' actress reportedly filed for divorce from her husband just before the weekend

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Sophia Bush is putting an end to her marriage.

The One Tree Hill star filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes on Friday after 13 months of marriage, People reports. 

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source close to the couple told the publication. "They continue to run their non-profit together and remain good friends."

The news may come as a surprise to fans after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. At the time, Hughes shared a heartfelt message to his wife on social media.

Read More

"What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we've had together," he wrote on Instagram. "I truly love doing life with you!

The entrepreneur added, "Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!" 

Back in June 2022, Bush and Hughes exchanged wedding vows at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Oklahoma. After spending much of the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, the couple wanted guests to become acquainted with the city and its history.

"I have truly never felt so much positivity at once, so much clarity," Bush told Vogue of the ceremony. "As a person who suffers anxiety, it felt incredible to experience a sheer absence of it. I couldn't stop smiling."

Hughes shared his own memories on Instagram writing, "The experience of peak joy... I'm just ecstatic to do the rest of my life with you, my love."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.