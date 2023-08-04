Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Break Up After 13 Months of Marriage

Sophia Bush is putting an end to her marriage.

The One Tree Hill star filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes on Friday after 13 months of marriage, People reports.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source close to the couple told the publication. "They continue to run their non-profit together and remain good friends."

The news may come as a surprise to fans after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. At the time, Hughes shared a heartfelt message to his wife on social media.

"What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we've had together," he wrote on Instagram. "I truly love doing life with you!

The entrepreneur added, "Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!"

Back in June 2022, Bush and Hughes exchanged wedding vows at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Oklahoma. After spending much of the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, the couple wanted guests to become acquainted with the city and its history.

"I have truly never felt so much positivity at once, so much clarity," Bush told Vogue of the ceremony. "As a person who suffers anxiety, it felt incredible to experience a sheer absence of it. I couldn't stop smiling."

Hughes shared his own memories on Instagram writing, "The experience of peak joy... I'm just ecstatic to do the rest of my life with you, my love."