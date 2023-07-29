Sony Delays ‘Spider-Verse’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’ as Strikes Continue

As the writers’ and actors’ strikes roll on, Sony on Friday revealed it has made several changes to its theatrical calendar, most notably, bumping Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from its spring 2024 release date.

Also, Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Oct. 6 this year to Aug. 30, 2024, as the studio fears it would be difficult to open a big fall movie without star Aaron Taylor-Johnson participating in promotional activities. The rules of the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage prohibit talent from participating in promotional activities during the strike.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the animated trilogy, was set to open on March 29, 2024. However, a source says that the voice cast hasn’t finished completing their dialogue recording and can’t, due to the strike rules, Variety reports.

Another planned sequel, this one to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has also been bumped from a Christmas 2023 release to Easter weekend in 2024.

Meanwhile, a Karate Kid revival has been moved from June 7, 2024 to December 13, 2024.

Sony also made a number of strategic moves that aren’t delays. Madame Web, Dakota Johnson’s foray into the Spider-Man world, will now debut on Valentine's Day 2024, up two days from its original release date.

Venom 3 and Bad Boys also received release dates, with the former opening on July 12, 2024 and the latter opening on June 14, 2024.

For the upcoming release Gran Turismo, the studio is hoping a strong word of mouth will make up for the fact that stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe aren’t allowed to promote the film. Instead of opening wide on Aug. 11, the film will now premiere in select theaters during the weekends of Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, before going wide on Aug. 25.

With the strikes still going strong, it’s likely other studios will follow suit and shuffle their release schedules, as Warner Bros. has already done, shifting Dune 2 to 2024, Variety reported.