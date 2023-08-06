After heading to middle America for her newest show, Sonja Morgan took a little bit of Crappie Lake home with her. In their new spin-off Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the former Real Housewives of New York star joined bestie Luann de Lesseps to head to Benton, Illinois, to help the town, which had been left struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the show, the socialites have been hard at work improving the town's animal shelter, public parks and Main Street businesses — and Morgan has now revealed that some of them helped her out in return.

"Everyone came up and stayed at my house, because sometimes it's not rented, and then I don't want to stay there because I don't want to unload all my stuff in my house. I'm sort of like a squatter!" she exclusively told The Messenger while promoting the show. "Anyhow, people would come up instead — the owners of the motel, the mayor, parks and recreation guy, the sewer guy. Everybody was there. They checked out my pipes, fixed my sprinklers. Fixed some of my French doors and my fussy French toilets. It's been great."

Morgan has famously had her New York City townhouse on and off the market since 2013 amid her divorce from J.P. Morgan heir John A. Morgan.

However, Mayor Fred Kondritz and Water and Sewer Superintendent Craig Miles aren't the only Crappie Lakers Morgan has kept in touch with. During the series, Morgan slept with a man named Billy Richard whom she met at a bar — only to learn that he was actually from New Orleans and only in town for the weekend. Morgan revealed that she's texted with Richard but hasn't convinced him to hit the Big Apple just yet.

"He checks every once in awhile, like those kissy faces and stuff," she said. "But he doesn't fly. I was like, 'Can you come up next weekend?' Nuh-uh. Drives all the way back down to New Orleans. So I keep my truck moving."

Morgan added that she's looking for "real men" like Richard — which isn't easy to find on the Upper East Side.

"It's very bougie," she explained. "We may look spoiled, but we're not, as you can see. We get things done."

After Crappie Lake, fans will be able to watch Morgan and de Lesseps on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which stars fellow alums Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. During their trip to St. Bart's, Morgan teased that she got along best with Bensimon — much to her surprise.

"Me and Kelly vibed so much — I couldn't believe that," she explained. "I kept saying, 'Well she's an artist!' And [Luann] would go, 'No darling, she's a real estate agent.' I'm like, 'Well, whatever! We're vibing!'"

De Lesseps added that RHONY Legacy is lighter than other Housewives vacations, saying, "There's always conflict, but it's not crazy conflict. It's good, healthy, clean, fun content."

Currently, de Lesseps and Morgan are gearing up to head out on tour — Luann with her Countess Cabaret show, and Morgan with her Sonja In Your City improv.

Welcome to Crappie Lake airs new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.