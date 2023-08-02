Sofia Vergara Asks Court to Uphold Prenup in Divorce from Joe Manganiello - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sofia Vergara Asks Court to Uphold Prenup in Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Manganiello filed for divorce from the 'Modern Family' star last month after seven years of marriage

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Exactly two weeks after Joe Manganiello filed for divorce, Sofia Vergara has responded.

The actress asked a Los Angeles court to dissolve her seven-year marriage to Manganiello on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger. (USA Today was first to report on the filing.)

Vergara also asked the judge to uphold the couple's prenuptial agreement, which was also requested by Manganiello in his filing.

They both asked to split up their assets, including jewelry and artwork, in addition to the money they both made before and after their marriage.

Read More

Manganiello officially filed divorce papers on July 19, two days after the couple announced they were separating.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara and Manganiello got married in November 2015.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.