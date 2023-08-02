Exactly two weeks after Joe Manganiello filed for divorce, Sofia Vergara has responded.
The actress asked a Los Angeles court to dissolve her seven-year marriage to Manganiello on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger. (USA Today was first to report on the filing.)
Vergara also asked the judge to uphold the couple's prenuptial agreement, which was also requested by Manganiello in his filing.
They both asked to split up their assets, including jewelry and artwork, in addition to the money they both made before and after their marriage.
Manganiello officially filed divorce papers on July 19, two days after the couple announced they were separating.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara and Manganiello got married in November 2015.
