Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.

Vergara and Manganiello got married in November 2015.

The Modern Family actress has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a group of friends–however Manganiello has been nowhere in sight.

On Sunday, she posted a photo on Instagram with the ominous caption, "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

A source told Page Six, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Manganiello has not been seen on Vergara's Instagram since she posted a series of throwback summer photos on June 29.

Another source told Page Six, “At the start of Sofía’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight…and he quite clearly is not."

The source bluntly concluded, “So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”