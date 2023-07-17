Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

The couple, who got married in November 2015, said in a statement they 'love and care for one another very much'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.

Vergara and Manganiello got married in November 2015.

The Modern Family actress has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with a group of friends–however Manganiello has been nowhere in sight.

Read More

On Sunday, she posted a photo on Instagram with the ominous caption, "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

A source told Page Six, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Manganiello has not been seen on Vergara's Instagram since she posted a series of throwback summer photos on June 29.

Another source told Page Six, “At the start of Sofía’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight…and he quite clearly is not."

The source bluntly concluded, “So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.