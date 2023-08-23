The upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, won't actually contain any songs from her late ex-husband Elvis.

Sofia Coppola, who directed the film, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter in an Aug. 23 interview, explaining that Elvis Presley Enterprises turned down her request to feature his music.

“They don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand,” Coppola said. “But that made us be more creative.”

Thomas Mars, Coppola’s husband, and his band Phoenix contributed much of the music instead, and their cover of Frankie Avalon's “Venus" will be part of the film's soundtrack. Other songs include the 1980 Ramones cover of The Ronettes’ song, “Baby, I Love You.”

Cailee Spaeny has been cast as Priscilla in the film and Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis. Coppola chose Elordi after she met him in a New York City coffee shop and saw the impression he made on women.

“All the girls in the room just turned to him, they gravitated,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter. “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, he has that kind of charisma that I imagine Elvis had.’ ”

Priscilla is due in theaters in October 2023.