Social Media Users Argue Over Suggestive AI-Generated Photos: ‘This Is Sexual Harassment’

Social media users are questioning what constitutes sexual harassment after an AI-generated picture of a woman in a bikini went viral.

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user posted a partially AI-generated photo of the woman who went viral for having a meltdown over a supposed passenger she claimed was "not real" in a bikini.

"How the f--- is this not sexual harassment?" one Twitter user asked in response to the image.

"This is sexual harassment. If this was a school or work setting it would be considered harassment because it is," another user added.

However, not everyone who saw the image agreed — one user argued it wasn't sexual harassment "because it’s an AI-generated picture and not her actual body."

This is not the first time an internet user has had their photo manipulated by AI online.

Back in April, one woman on TikTok warned her followers about how strangers can objectify people using AI after she was sent "deepfakes" of herself nude from a faceless account on Instagram.

"Two days ago, someone sent me a message request on Instagram from a faceless account. No followers, no posts, nothing… and it was pictures of me that I had posted. Fully clothed...completely clothed, and they had put them through some editing AI program to edit me naked. They basically photoshopped me naked," she said in the now-deleted TikTok.

"It’s already weird to make that on your own time, but it’s even weirder to send it to me," she continued.

When she first received the images, she said that they had a watermark over the top of them with the name of the AI program used to create them, but the next day, she received the photos again — this time without the watermark, and no way to prove that the photos weren't real.

"I’m just letting you know that anything you see of me is edited or fake. I don’t have any content. I don’t sell content. None of that is real. And it’s so gross."

The user also provided ways for her followers and friends to tell if a photo of her is real or not, such as error in the body's anatomy or missing tattoos.

Celebrities have also been the target of this unwanted objectification.

As early as 2017, Reddit users posted images of models and actors using AI research methods, which were new at the time. The Good Place actor Kristen Bell was the subject of one of these deepfakes. She told Vox in 2020 that she was being "exploited."

In June, the FBI even issued an advisory warning of a surge in "extortions" where people may be blackmailed into providing money to scammers who make artificial explicit photos of them.

"The photos are then sent directly to the victims by malicious actors for sextortion or harassment," the FBI wrote in a press release. "Once circulated, victims can face significant challenges in preventing the continual sharing of the manipulated content or removal from the internet."

Preventing internet users from doing this is particularly difficult, whether it's for money or just to simply have the explicit images. Lawmakers in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere have yet to implement rules that prevent these images from being created, and social media platforms have little way of preventing them from being shared.

Henry Ajder, an expert on deepfakes told Wired in 2021 that although there aren't many solutions to this issue yet, brute force through legal action is the best way to get there.

"The best solution we have here is to create as much friction as possible," Ajder said.