Social Media Throws a Flag on One Big ‘Oppenheimer’ Inaccuracy

While Christopher Nolan's hit biopic gets so much right, there's a noticeable mistake

Derek Lawrence
It's no Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones but an eagle-eyed viewer has discovered a prop issue in Oppenheimer.

Late in writer-director Christopher Nolan's J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic, following the successful deployment of his atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is greeted with a hero's welcome at Los Alamos, the community where he and his team created the weapons. But Twitter user @AndrewRCraig brought attention to the fact that the actors in the crowd are holding and waving 50-star U.S. flags, which would be historically impossible considering the scene was set in 1945 and the 50-star version was not in commission until 1960.

The time period accurate flag would have had 48 stars, with Alaska and Hawaii not yet states.

It seems to be giving Nolan way too much credit to suggest that the mistake was on purpose, but it should be noted that the sequence did have a dream (or nightmare) like quality to it, as Oppenheimer began coming to grips with the damage that he'd caused, even seeing a young woman melting in front of him.

For a master filmmaker like Nolan, who seems like the ultimate perfectionist, it's a surprising oversight, especially when the rest of the three-hour running time feels as if it was the result of years of research and fact-checking.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

In his glowing review, The Messenger's Jordan Hoffman wrote, "This is a movie with no surprises for anyone with access to Wikipedia, and yet, by exploiting the enriched uranium of propulsive editing, intense music, crystalline cinematography and powerhouse performances, it manages to turn what's mostly a bunch of men talking to one another in rooms into the most breathtaking film of the year."

Oppenheimer opened over the weekend to a massive $80 million domestic haul, but the flag mix-up has to be another win in the Barbie column — this would never happen under President Barbie's regime!

