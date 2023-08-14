Soap Icon Eric Braeden Says He Nearly Played James Bond — Until Talks Fell Apart Over Single Detail - The Messenger
Ryan Parker
Eric Braeden and Roger Moore. Archive Photos/Getty Images; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Soap star Eric Braeden says he was nearly cast as James Bond, but talks fell apart due to one question from the legendary producer behind the franchise.

The film and TV icon, best known for his decades-long role on The Young & the Restless, visited The Rich Eisen Show for a recently published episode, where he was asked to shine some light on career rumors.

One rumor: The 82-year-old actor was in serious contention in the 1970s for the role of 007 post-Sean Connery.

Eric Braeden of 'The Young and the Restless.'
Eric Braeden of 'The Young and the Restless.'Sonja Flemming/CBS
"I had done a film at Universal Studios called Colossus: The Forbin Project ... And [Albert R.] Cubby Broccoli, who produced James Bond films, saw that film and asked me to have lunch with him," Braeden recalled.

During their talks, Braeden said he was asked a question that ended the discussion.

"[Broccoli] said, 'Do you still have a British passport?' I said, 'I have a German passport.' And the curtain went down. [Broccoli] said, 'They would have a revolution in England if a German played James Bond,' "Braeden said.

Braeden was confident he was under serious consideration, telling Eisen that had he been born in the Commonwealth of Nations, "I would have probably been" James Bond.

The actor — who recently announced he's cancer-free, nearly four months after his bladder cancer diagnosis — also told Eisen he felt like he might die during an exceptionally dangerous stunt making James Cameron's Titanic.

In the Oscar-winning film, Breden played John Jacob Astor IV, the incredibly wealthy American business magnate who died when the legendary ship sunk in 1912.

Breden said he agreed to do his own stunt when Astor meets his fate, but the scene was so dangerous that he really thought he might be killed during filming.

In the moment, water rushes into the section where Breden's Astor is trying to escape, and then the roof collapses, releasing a torrent of water upon the actor.

"I said, 'Okay, let's do it.' They had nine cameras. All the people on a camera were in a diving suit with an oxygen tank," he said. "So, I am going up the stars, thinking, 'This may be my last Christmas.' And boom: the glass ceiling breaks, and all the water comes down."

"I must say, I have done a lot of stunts, been in a lot of dangerous situations, but that scared the daylights out of me," he said. "And we barely made it."

