‘Snow White’ Director’s Son Says His Dad and Walt Disney Would Be ‘Turning in Their Graves’ Over ‘Woke’ Remake - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Snow White’ Director’s Son Says His Dad and Walt Disney Would Be ‘Turning in Their Graves’ Over ‘Woke’ Remake

In a new interview, David Hand says he's not a fan of the reboot's modern take on the fairytale

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)Disney

While not out until next year, Disney's live-action remake of 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has already been labeled a poisoned apple by many conservative critics.

Now, the 91-year-old son of one of the original film's directors is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism, saying that his dad and Walt Disney would be "turning in their graves" over the "woke" remake.

"It's a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it," David Hand told The Telegraph. "I disagree with this whole new concept."

While Hand and other critics have not seen the movie yet, many conservative commentators have balked at some of the reported changes to the story. First, the casting of a Latina actress to play a character whose skin is described in the original as "white as snow" sparked backlash. Then, reports that the titular seven dwarves have been changed to a diverse group of variously sized people also drew mockery from critics, and Zegler's dismissive comments about the "extremely dated" original film created further outrage.

"They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … they're making up new woke things, and I'm just not into any of that," Hand added. "I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films." 

Snow White is slated to hit theaters March 22, 2024.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.