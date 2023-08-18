While not out until next year, Disney's live-action remake of 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has already been labeled a poisoned apple by many conservative critics.

Now, the 91-year-old son of one of the original film's directors is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism, saying that his dad and Walt Disney would be "turning in their graves" over the "woke" remake.

"It's a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it," David Hand told The Telegraph. "I disagree with this whole new concept."

While Hand and other critics have not seen the movie yet, many conservative commentators have balked at some of the reported changes to the story. First, the casting of a Latina actress to play a character whose skin is described in the original as "white as snow" sparked backlash. Then, reports that the titular seven dwarves have been changed to a diverse group of variously sized people also drew mockery from critics, and Zegler's dismissive comments about the "extremely dated" original film created further outrage.

"They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … they're making up new woke things, and I'm just not into any of that," Hand added. "I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films."

Snow White is slated to hit theaters March 22, 2024.