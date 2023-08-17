‘Snow White’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know

Mirror, mirror on the wall, will the new Snow White reboot be the fairest of them all?

Slowly but surely we're getting more and more details about the live-action remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which lands in theaters next year. From a modernized plot to hotly-debated controversy, the upcoming film has been making headlines lately and we're here to break down everything you need to know.

Read on for all the latest details on the film because, after all, hi, ho, it's off to Disney reboot land we go.

'Snow White' release date

TLDR: Snow White is slated for release on March 22, 2024.

THE DETAILS: Disney announced that Snow White was in development back in 2016. Filming was scheduled to begin in March 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans. Production finally took place between March and July 2022.

'Snow White' cast

TLDR: West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler plays the titular heroine, while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot goes to the dark side as the Evil Queen.

THE DETAILS: The full cast list for Snow White hasn't been released yet, but we do know that Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap will be playing a newly-introduced character named Jonathan, who replaces the prince of the original film. Burnap starred in the 2019 Broadway show The Inheritance and you might also recognize him as Phil, the assistant to Adam (Jared Leto) in 2022's WeCrashed.

The Huntsman is played by Ansu Kabia, whose credits include World on Fire, I May Destroy You and Miss Scarlet & the Duke. Grumpy will be played by Pirates of the Caribbean actor Martin Klebba. He's the only one of the actors playing the dwarfs to be announced so far.

Zegler opened up about being cast as the iconic character in an interview with NME in March 2023, saying she was "terrified" to take on the role.

“Because you’re playing the first one," she told NME. "The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937’s Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You’re gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure.”

'Snow White' plot

TLDR: We don't have an official synopsis for the live-action version, though Zegler has noted that the film gives Snow White a "modern edge" and a twist on the classic happily-ever-after storyline.

THE DETAILS: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney's first animated film, and the first feature-length animated film ever made back in 1937. Both Zegler and Gadot have discussed the live-action film's reimagining of the old-fashioned story.

Zegler told Variety "it's no longer 1937," so Snow White will have more agency in the contemporary retelling. "She's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love — she's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true."

Gadot reinforced Zegler's sentiments, adding that Snow White is "not going to be saved by the prince."

'Snow White' creative team

TLDR: The film is directed by Marc Webb and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

THE DETAILS: Marc Webb, whose credits include The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer, will take helm of Snow White. Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) penned the script.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," Webb said in a statement obtained by People.

Songwriters and composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Tony winners for Dear Evan Hansen and Oscar winners for La La Land, are writing new songs for the movie, which will also feature classic songs from the original film.

'Snow White' trailer

THE DETAILS: There hasn't be a trailer for Snow White yet but we'll update this space when it's released. Disney did share a title card, as seen below.

Zegler has also been snapped in her Snow White costume:

Where to watch 'Snow White'

THE DETAILS: Snow White will hit the big screen in 2024. After that, it will eventually be available to stream on Disney+.

'Snow White' controversies

Snow White has been at the center of separate controversies.

Rachel Zegler controversy

TLDR: Critics from across the political spectrum have slammed snarky comments Zegler made about the original film in 2022.

THE DETAILS: Star Rachel Zegler is outspoken and irreverent in interviews, and comments she made last year have resurfaced and become controversial with different groups of people for different reasons.

"We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie," Zegler told ExtraTV last year. "It's really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful."

She added that the cartoon features "a guy who literally stalks [Snow White]," calling that element "weird" and said they "didn’t do that this time."

These resurfaced comments inflamed conservatives, with @EndWokeness, a popular account on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, calling Zegler "a walking PR disaster for Disney."

Conservatives found these interviews after Zegler went viral for comments she made on a SAG-AFTRA picket line in August. "If I’m gonna stand there for 18 hours in a dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it’s streamed online," she said, making a point about actors wanting to be paid better residuals for streaming content. Some right-leaning social media users found her attitude to be entitled.

Meanwhile, social media users on the other end of the political spectrum have taken offense to Zegler's comments about the new Snow White being a "leader" who "isn't going to be dreaming about true love."

"Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist," TikTok user @cosywithangie responded in a widely viewed video. "Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power and that's ok."

Seven Dwarfs controversy

TLDR: Snow White is at the center of a debate over roles for dwarf actors.

THE DETAILS: Snow White also received backlash over the potential offensive depiction and exploitation of people with dwarfism in the film, with Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage calling out the film for remaking a regressive story.

"...You're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man?" he complained during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in early 2022, before the film went into production. "Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it."

In response, Disney released a statement saying, "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Though Dinklage's issue wasn't with casting, it was with the story itself, Disney's "different approach" reportedly involves casting a variety of people as Snow White's friends. A set photo of stand-in performers features actors of multiple races, genders and heights. Disney described the photo as "not official."

The reimagined casting prompted some performers from the dwarfism community, such as Jackass star Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, to express disappointment with Disney for taking away roles that could have gone to dwarf actors.