Snoop Dogg has joined the fight to help Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright keep her home.

When developers started building a residential complex next door to Wright's home, Wright said she declined their offer to buy her property, which had been in her family for generations. When she declined, the investment company sued her, stating that her property was impeding their development.

According to The Island Packet, Wright's family said an independent survey of the land concluded that Wright's property was within its proper limits.

Wright's granddaughter started a GoFundMe to help her grandmother raise funds for legal fees to fight the suit, and soon celebrities from Tyler Perry to Kyrie Irving were pledging money and support. Wright told The Messenger that she'd been in contact with Perry and feels confident that he will be "helpful."

Now the 93-year-old great grandmother of 50 can count another celebrity in her corner, Snoop D.O. Double G himself.

Snoop Dogg pledged $10,000 to Wright's GoFundMe page, which is raising funds to "to cover the cost of her attorneys, cover any property taxes, and construct a fence to create a barrier between Grandma's property and the new development," according to the page.

Snoop then took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the GoFundMe, with the caption, "Josephine Wright we stand with u !! 💪🏾"

Snoop Dogg performs at The O2 Arena on March 21, 2023 in London, England. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has supported other causes in the past, like giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving, becoming the face of an anti-gun campaign and advocating for animals.

According to The Island Packet, Wright's case doesn't have any hearing dates officially set, but she told The Messenger, "Everything is going well," as her town has temporarily stopped construction on the development.