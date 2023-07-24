Snoop Dogg Gives $10,000 To Save 93-Year-Old Woman’s Home That Has Been in Her Family Since the Civil War
With backers like Tyler Perry, Kyrie Irving and now Snoop Dogg, Josephine Wright is fighting to keep her home
Snoop Dogg has joined the fight to help Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright keep her home.
When developers started building a residential complex next door to Wright's home, Wright said she declined their offer to buy her property, which had been in her family for generations. When she declined, the investment company sued her, stating that her property was impeding their development.
According to The Island Packet, Wright's family said an independent survey of the land concluded that Wright's property was within its proper limits.
Wright's granddaughter started a GoFundMe to help her grandmother raise funds for legal fees to fight the suit, and soon celebrities from Tyler Perry to Kyrie Irving were pledging money and support. Wright told The Messenger that she'd been in contact with Perry and feels confident that he will be "helpful."
- 93-Year-Old Woman Raises Over $300k in Celebrity-Backed Fight to Save Home
- Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Prove Their Friendship with Action Figures — and Wine
- Meet Hollywood’s Blunt Roller: How Ranagade PerRana Landed Her Dream Job with Snoop Dogg and Other A-Listers
- Snoop Dogg-Themed Jack in the Box Restaurant Opens in California for Limited Time
- Artifact Users Can Now Listen To Snoop Dogg Read This Story
Now the 93-year-old great grandmother of 50 can count another celebrity in her corner, Snoop D.O. Double G himself.
Snoop Dogg pledged $10,000 to Wright's GoFundMe page, which is raising funds to "to cover the cost of her attorneys, cover any property taxes, and construct a fence to create a barrier between Grandma's property and the new development," according to the page.
Snoop then took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the GoFundMe, with the caption, "Josephine Wright we stand with u !! 💪🏾"
Snoop Dogg has supported other causes in the past, like giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving, becoming the face of an anti-gun campaign and advocating for animals.
According to The Island Packet, Wright's case doesn't have any hearing dates officially set, but she told The Messenger, "Everything is going well," as her town has temporarily stopped construction on the development.
