Snoop Dogg Cancels 30th Anniversary Concert Amidst WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes

After postponing earlier this summer, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have officially canceled their 30th anniversary Doggystyle concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in support of the ongoing strikes from the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Snoop announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," the statement reads.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a real proposal and we can all get back to work."

The show was originally slated June 27 and 28 but was rescheduled to October 20 and 21 due to the WGA strike in May. "Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers," Snoop said at the time.

Now, it's unclear if the show will happen at all.

The central issues of the strike tackle low pay for creators, the changing entertainment marketplace, and rights within streaming and the use of artificial intelligence. Members of SAG-AFTRA joined WGA's strike July 13th.

Doggystyle, Snoop's debut album, topped the Billboard 200 upon its release in 1993. It was certified four-times platinum for sales of 4 million copies by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1994, but its sales have doubled since.