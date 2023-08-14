Sleuthing Fans Have Seemingly Identified Influencer Olivia Dunne’s New Boyfriend - The Messenger
Sleuthing Fans Have Seemingly Identified Influencer Olivia Dunne’s New Boyfriend

Dating rumors have been circulating about Dunne's rumored boyfriend for at least a month

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Olivia Dunne attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Internet sleuths believe they've cracked the case on who social media star Olivia Dunne's new boyfriend is.

The Louisiana State University gymnast and influencer, who's one of the most popular TikTok stars on the platform with over 7.7 million followers and more than 397.5 million likes, is rumored to have a new boyfriend — and fans are guessing she's been spending a lot of time with MLB rookie Paul Skenes.

The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, 21, and Dunne, 20, appeared to both be in New York on Thursday. Although it's unclear if they met up during their visit, as the gymnast appeared to be meeting her friend and fellow influencer Katie Sigmond and Skenes was busy making his pro baseball debut, Twitter fans believe they found evidence that the pair are seeing each other.

Last month, Dunne shared a photo of herself via Snapchat wearing a Pirates hat while in Bradenton, where Skenes is playing for the FCL Pirates.

"#LivvyDunne is in Bradenton and sporting a Pirates hat after Paul Skenes is assigned to FCL Pirates in Bradenton," one user wrote back in July, adding on as an "just for the record" that a baseball glove that looks strikingly similar to one of Skenes'.

Neither Dunne or Skenes have addressed the dating rumors, and they may not anytime soon. In fact, Dunne usually keeps her dating life private, even joking in a February TikTok that she did not want to reveal who she was seeing.

Dunne, who was recently named one of the highest-paid college athletes of all time, has continued to make headlines over the past several months as she launched a fund to help pay women athletes and support them in finding success through their NIL.

"I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many," Dunne told SI Swimsuit back in July. "I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s."

