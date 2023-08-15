Sky Ferreira Fans Take Over Time Square Billboard to Free Her From Record Label - The Messenger
Sky Ferreira Fans Take Over Time Square Billboard to Free Her From Record Label

Fans of the 'Everything Is Embarrassing' singer took to Times Square to advocate for her long-awaited sophomore album to be released

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Sky Ferreira performs at Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer at Queen Elizabeth Hall on June 16, 2022 in London, England.Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Fans of star Sky Ferreira have taken protests against her record label to a new level.

On Monday, fans passing through New York City's Times Square spotted a massive electronic billboard with a photo of the musician that reads "FREE SKY FERREIRA."

An Instagram post from @free.skyferreira, a fan-run account seemingly behind the billboard, shared a photo of the billboard and wrote "Yes, it's real!"

The account continued: "This was on Times Square yesterday... Share to spread the word! Let's make some noise!"

These protests come from fans of the singer, who are fighting for Capitol Records to release her second album, Masochism, which has been in the works since 2014, was officially announced back in 2015, and was supposed to be released in 2016.

All these years later, the record has still not been released, and Ferreira — despite her efforts to tease snippets of new songs — has even alleged that Capitol Records is blocking the release due to the label deeming her "difficult" to work with.

"Being 'difficult' or 'high strung' doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be 'difficult' to get through it," she wrote in an Instagram story, published by Rolling Stone in January 2023. "I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens &it somehow gets reversed."

"...If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be difficult?" she continued.

Fans of the "Everything Is Embarrassing" singer who seemingly could no longer wait for the release of Masochism created the Instagram account, writing in a November 2022 post that their aim was to speak candidly about the situation, as they believe this is the only way to make Capitol Records change its mind.

"Sky has spoken up various times about the situation over the years but she barely gets any support from the public," the original post reads. "It's the opposite, she is blamed for the situation and people don't believe her. ...Sky needs more support from her fans and the public. Her situation needs to be shared and talked about. This is the only way to make things change."

The Messenger has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.

