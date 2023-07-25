Sister Wives star Tony Padron detailed his weight-loss journey over the last 10 months in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Just to drive the point home, long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss," wrote the husband of Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron. "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits."

Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on Instagram Antonio Padron/Instagram

A screenshot included in the post shows his gradual weight loss, starting from when he weighed in at 320 lbs. in September 2022. After 28 entries, he was down to 226 lbs. this month.

"I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it," he continued. "It's not a dramatic drop, just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life."

In a post from last week, Padron showed off some photos shot before his dramatic transformation.

Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on Instagram Antonio Padron/Instagram

"For a long while now I have been very heavy and avocado-like," he wrote. "But I've made some changes and I’m getting closer and closer to a nicer shape. The key, I think, is longevity and consistency."