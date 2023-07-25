‘Sister Wives’ Star Tony Padron Celebrates His Near 100-Lb. Weight Loss in 10 Months - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Sister Wives’ Star Tony Padron Celebrates His Near 100-Lb. Weight Loss in 10 Months

Padron detailed his weight-loss journey on Instagram with photos, dates and a list of his changing weight

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on InstagramAntonio Padron/Instagram

Sister Wives star Tony Padron detailed his weight-loss journey over the last 10 months in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Just to drive the point home, long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss," wrote the husband of Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron. "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits."

Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on Instagram
Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on InstagramAntonio Padron/Instagram

A screenshot included in the post shows his gradual weight loss, starting from when he weighed in at 320 lbs. in September 2022. After 28 entries, he was down to 226 lbs. this month.

Read More

"I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it," he continued. "It's not a dramatic drop, just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life."

In a post from last week, Padron showed off some photos shot before his dramatic transformation.

Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on Instagram
Tony Padron shows off his weight loss on InstagramAntonio Padron/Instagram

"For a long while now I have been very heavy and avocado-like," he wrote. "But I've made some changes and I’m getting closer and closer to a nicer shape. The key, I think, is longevity and consistency."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.