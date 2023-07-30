‘Sister Wives’ Star Shows off Incredible Body Transformation in New Vacation Photos
Christine Brown looked giddy while flaunting her new figure on a trip to London with her daughters and new fiancé David Woolley
Christine Brown has a new lease on life — and she's never looked better.
The Sister Wives star radiated joy and showed off her svelte appearance in a series of pictures posted on Instagram from a recent trip to London.
"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Brown captioned the snaps, which featured daughters Truely, Mykelti, Ysabel, Aspyn, Aspyn's husband Mitch Thompson and Brown's new fiancé David Woolley.
- ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reunites With Ex Christine at Daughter Gwendlyn’s Wedding
- ‘Sister Wives’ Star Tony Padron Celebrates His Near 100-Lb. Weight Loss in 10 Months
- Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ and Beatriz Queiroz Are Married
- ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 Trailer: Explosive Fights, Breakups and Lots of Tears
- Kristen Bell Documents Star-Studded Vacation Dinner Party: See Photo
In one of the pictures, Brown is seen looking trim in embroidered jeans, a pink top and a yellow raincoat.
Brown posted another series of images from the trip on Sunday, writing, "Vacations are one of those things you spend money on but enrich your life exponentially."
Fans were quick to notice Brown's glow, with one commenting, "I love this for y’all! It looks good on you! You can’t put a price on memories. It’s all you’ve got in the end," and another writing, "I love this for you, you look so damn happy!"
Daughter Mykelti, 27, also shared a bunch of pictures from the overseas jaunt, quoting Paddington Bear in one caption, writing, "In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in."
Brown announced her engagement to Woolley in April, sharing on Instagram, "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
She and ex-husband Kody Brown announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together.
Brown's new chapter will play out on the upcoming 18th season of Sister Wives, which premieres August 20 on TLC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to Disney+ in SeptemberEntertainment
- Max Greenfield Kept ‘New Girl’ Alive At Taylor Swift’s Eras TourEntertainment
- Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’Entertainment
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Will Go Ahead Amid Writers’ Strike: Here’s HowEntertainment
- Lifted By Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Recoups On BroadwayEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Noah Schnapp Came Out to ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown on FaceTime at Party CityEntertainment
- William Friedkin, Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ Dead at 87Entertainment
- ‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Shares Her Double Mastectomy Was Successful Amid Breast Cancer JourneyEntertainment