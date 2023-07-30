‘Sister Wives’ Star Shows off Incredible Body Transformation in New Vacation Photos - The Messenger
‘Sister Wives’ Star Shows off Incredible Body Transformation in New Vacation Photos

Christine Brown looked giddy while flaunting her new figure on a trip to London with her daughters and new fiancé David Woolley

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Christine Brown has a new lease on life — and she's never looked better.

The Sister Wives star radiated joy and showed off her svelte appearance in a series of pictures posted on Instagram from a recent trip to London.

"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Brown captioned the snaps, which featured daughters Truely, Mykelti, Ysabel, Aspyn, Aspyn's husband Mitch Thompson and Brown's new fiancé David Woolley.

In one of the pictures, Brown is seen looking trim in embroidered jeans, a pink top and a yellow raincoat. 

Christine Brown.
Christine Brown.Christine Brown/Instagram

Brown posted another series of images from the trip on Sunday, writing, "Vacations are one of those things you spend money on but enrich your life exponentially."

Fans were quick to notice Brown's glow, with one commenting, "I love this for y’all! It looks good on you! You can’t put a price on memories. It’s all you’ve got in the end," and another writing, "I love this for you, you look so damn happy!"

Daughter Mykelti, 27, also shared a bunch of pictures from the overseas jaunt, quoting Paddington Bear in one caption, writing, "In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in."

Brown announced her engagement to Woolley in April, sharing on Instagram, "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

She and ex-husband Kody Brown announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together.

Brown's new chapter will play out on the upcoming 18th season of Sister Wives, which premieres August 20 on TLC.

