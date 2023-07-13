Sister Wives is coming in hot. In a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Season 18 premiere, Kody — who is still struggling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine — starts to realize his family dynamic is crumbling right before his eyes and continues to navigate the downfall of his relationships with Robyn, Janelle, Meri and some of his children.

To kick off the clip, Janelle, who spiritually wed Kody in 1993, asked the Brown family patriarch simple question: "Do you really want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can't tell."

"I'm in this bad place with Janelle. Christine's gone. I don't even know what to do with Mary," Kody confessed to the cameras.

At one point, Janelle told fellow sister wife Christine, who announced her split from Kody in 2021, that she doesn't want to be married anymore.

"I'm growing and I need something different," Janelle said to a shocked Christine.

"There's no question Robyn, he's done with me," Meri, who also announced her split from Brown earlier this year.

"You know what, Robyn? Have him," Janelle and Kody's son Garrison said in a separate scene. "We're all grown adults that don't need a father-figure anymore."

"This is not the happy-go-lucky Kody Brown that I used to know," Meri said, before the clip panned to Kody involved in a yelling match with Janelle.

Then, Meri, who first wed Kody in 1990, confessed to Kody and Robyn that she no longer wants to "be around" and is planning on leaving the family.

"I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives with our kids and our grandkids," said a visibly emotional Robyn, Kody's fourth and final wife.

During a confessional, Kody said, "I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now."

The clip then shows an explosive fight between Kody and Janelle, who announced their split in December 2022.

"Shut your f---ing mouth and let me talk," Janelle said before a frustrated Kody.

"I'm done listening to you," said Kody, as he walked out.

"Okay, so we're done? F--- you," Janelle said.

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres August 20 at 10/9c on TLC.