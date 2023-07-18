‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reunites With Ex Christine at Daughter Gwendlyn’s Wedding - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reunites With Ex Christine at Daughter Gwendlyn’s Wedding

Kody and Christine Brown split in November 2021 after nearly 27 years of spiritual marriage

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kody Brown (C) and Christine Brown attend Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas at Hard Rock Hotel’s 25th anniversary celebration on October 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and ex Christine Brown reunited at their daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding Saturday, as seen in photos posted to Christine's Instagram on Monday.

"Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!" the mom of six captioned the carousel of pictures, the first of which includes a group photo of daughters Gwendlyn, Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely.

The second snap shows Gwendlyn dancing with her new wife, Beatriz Queiroz, while dad Kody can be seen sitting in the background.

"Congratulations! You can just see the happiness on everyone's face!" wrote one fan, while another added, "Looks like a beautiful wedding!! Congrats to Gwendlyn and her wife!! You look so happy and great Christine!! I’m happy kody showed up for his daughter- see him in back ground!! And Avalon looks just like her aunt Aspyn!! Beautiful family!!"

Read More

Kody and Christine, who wed in a spiritual ceremony in 1994, announced they were splitting in November 2021. 

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Fans of the long-running TLC series saw tensions between Kody and Christine reach an all-time high during Seasons 16 and 17, the latter of which showed the leadup and aftermath of the former couple's breakup.

On Valentine's Day, Christine went public with her new man, David Woolley, who was also at Gwendlyn's wedding. Just two months later, the construction company owner popped the question to the Cooking with Just Christine host. 

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" the mom of six captioned a sweet snap on Instagram. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.