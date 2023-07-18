Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and ex Christine Brown reunited at their daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding Saturday, as seen in photos posted to Christine's Instagram on Monday.
"Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!" the mom of six captioned the carousel of pictures, the first of which includes a group photo of daughters Gwendlyn, Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely.
The second snap shows Gwendlyn dancing with her new wife, Beatriz Queiroz, while dad Kody can be seen sitting in the background.
"Congratulations! You can just see the happiness on everyone's face!" wrote one fan, while another added, "Looks like a beautiful wedding!! Congrats to Gwendlyn and her wife!! You look so happy and great Christine!! I’m happy kody showed up for his daughter- see him in back ground!! And Avalon looks just like her aunt Aspyn!! Beautiful family!!"
Kody and Christine, who wed in a spiritual ceremony in 1994, announced they were splitting in November 2021.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”
Fans of the long-running TLC series saw tensions between Kody and Christine reach an all-time high during Seasons 16 and 17, the latter of which showed the leadup and aftermath of the former couple's breakup.
On Valentine's Day, Christine went public with her new man, David Woolley, who was also at Gwendlyn's wedding. Just two months later, the construction company owner popped the question to the Cooking with Just Christine host.
"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" the mom of six captioned a sweet snap on Instagram. "I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
