Janelle Brown is opening up about life after splitting with ex Kody Brown, to whom she was spiritually married for nearly 30 years, ahead of the Season 18 premiere of Sister Wives.

"For me at this point in my life because my marriage is over and I'm no longer a part of a plural family, it means I have infinite ability to choose what my next chapter looks like, to redefine myself, recreate myself, transform into whatever I want to be," Janelle – who described herself as "single" for the first time – said in a new interview with People.

She added, "It's not going to be much different from who I am. Let's be real, I like myself. But I have so many opportunities now, huge opportunities, so I'm excited for this next chapter."

Fellow Sister Wives co-star Christine Brown, who left Kody nearly two years ago and has since moved on with fiancé David Woolley, also opened up about supporting Janelle amid the family shakeup.

"I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody, too, just because the choices she makes are right for her 100%," the Cooking With Just Christine host admitted. "I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself. I mean, on the outside. On the inside I was always like, 'Girl! There's a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.'"

Christine and Kody wed in 1994 and remained spiritually married until they announced their split in a statement posted to Instagram in November 2021. They share six children: son Paedon and daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Janelle and Kody tied the knot in a spiritual ceremony in 1993 before going their separate ways in December last year. They also share six children together: sons Hunter, Logan, Gabe and Garrison, as well as daughters Maddie and Savannah.

Kody legally wed first wife Meri Brown in 1990. They share one child together, Leon. The pair divorced in 2014 so the Wyoming native could marry fourth wife Robyn Brown in order to legally adopt her three children, son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna, from her previous marriage. They also share two children together: son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Though they legally divorced, Kody and Meri remained spiritually married until they confirmed they had "permanently terminated" their relationship in January.

Robyn remains Kody's sole wife.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.