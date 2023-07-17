Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ and Beatriz Queiroz Are Married - The Messenger
Gwendlyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ and Beatriz Queiroz Are Married

Christine Brown and Kody Brown's daughter got engaged to Queiroz in November 2022

Olivia Jakiel
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatrice QueirozGwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown wed fiancée Beatriz Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on Saturday, the TLC personality shared via Instagram.

"Say hello to mrs (x2) Queiroz," Brown captioned a sweet snap of the pair in front of a neon sign that read, "The Queirozes." She also shared another carousel of photos to her Instagram page on Monday, writing, "More from the night (expect more later...)."

The Sister Wives cast member and Queiroz announced their engagement in November 2022, nearly eight months after they started dating. The pair kept fans up to date in the months leading up to their nuptials, sharing bits and pieces about their wedding plans on social media.

During an unboxing video for her Creator Award after she hit more than 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel in March, the content creator revealed that she would be taking her now-wife's last name once they officially tied the knot.

"It's addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz,'" she explained. "That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up."

Brown is the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, both of whom have starred on TLC's Sister Wives since it debuted in 2010. Christine shocked fans when she announced that she was leaving the Wyoming native after 27 years of spiritual marriage in November 2021. Both parties announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts. 

Christine has since moved on, getting engaged to construction company owner David Woolley in April – just two months after they went public with their romance on Valentine's Day. 

