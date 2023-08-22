Singing Security Guard Who Went Viral at Taylor Swift Show Was Later Fired - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Singing Security Guard Who Went Viral at Taylor Swift Show Was Later Fired

Calvin Denker enjoyed the thrill of going viral singing to one of his favorite artists but later lost his job

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man working security at Taylor Swift’s Minneapolis shows in June went viral on TikTok singing along with the singer -- but was later fired.

Calvin Denker was featured in a TikTok video singing along to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” As of Monday evening, the clip had 367.3K hearts on TikTok.

In his own TikTok clip, Denker explained that he worked with BEST, a security company that has a contract with the stadium. He said he got the job working security with the hopes that he’d be able to work at a future Swift concert.

BEST, however, doesn’t allow its employees to take photos or videos at concerts, so he passed out notes with his phone number to some concertgoers, asking them if they could take a photo of him if Swift was in the background, and send it to his phone.

However, the viral video posted by Alisa Maloney was done independently from Denker’s request.

View post on TikTok
Read More

“When I saw [Maloney’s] TikTok the next morning, I was so happy to see me going viral. It was just a really fun time,” Denker said.

In another video posted to TikTok, Denker announced that he had been fired, after working the Ed Sheeran concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 12. He said he got in trouble after he admitted in his TikTok video that he had passed out notes to concertgoers and asked them to send photos to his phone.

"Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn't able to articulate what exactly I did wrong because I didn't do anything beyond asking for photos," Denker claimed. He also said that he offered to delete his TikTok account if it meant he could keep his job, but he did not hear back from the company. “I never took my own phone out and above all else I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe, and all the fans had a good time,” he said.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on July 14, 2023 in Denver.
Taylor Swift performs onstage on July 14, 2023 in Denver.Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

He said the same woman in HR was “upset” that he came to work the Ed Sheeran concert, although he was scheduled to do so.

Although he lost his job, Denker is asking his followers not to “send hate” messages to the security company, because he enjoyed his job.

“I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever and I got to work it twice,” he said, referring to the Swift shows, “and I hold no grudges against my employer.”

The story was first reported on the Racket and later followed by Bring Me the News.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.