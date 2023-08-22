Singing Security Guard Who Went Viral at Taylor Swift Show Was Later Fired

A man working security at Taylor Swift’s Minneapolis shows in June went viral on TikTok singing along with the singer -- but was later fired.

Calvin Denker was featured in a TikTok video singing along to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” As of Monday evening, the clip had 367.3K hearts on TikTok.

In his own TikTok clip, Denker explained that he worked with BEST, a security company that has a contract with the stadium. He said he got the job working security with the hopes that he’d be able to work at a future Swift concert.

BEST, however, doesn’t allow its employees to take photos or videos at concerts, so he passed out notes with his phone number to some concertgoers, asking them if they could take a photo of him if Swift was in the background, and send it to his phone.

However, the viral video posted by Alisa Maloney was done independently from Denker’s request.

“When I saw [Maloney’s] TikTok the next morning, I was so happy to see me going viral. It was just a really fun time,” Denker said.

In another video posted to TikTok, Denker announced that he had been fired, after working the Ed Sheeran concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 12. He said he got in trouble after he admitted in his TikTok video that he had passed out notes to concertgoers and asked them to send photos to his phone.

"Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn't able to articulate what exactly I did wrong because I didn't do anything beyond asking for photos," Denker claimed. He also said that he offered to delete his TikTok account if it meant he could keep his job, but he did not hear back from the company. “I never took my own phone out and above all else I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe, and all the fans had a good time,” he said.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on July 14, 2023 in Denver. Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

He said the same woman in HR was “upset” that he came to work the Ed Sheeran concert, although he was scheduled to do so.

Although he lost his job, Denker is asking his followers not to “send hate” messages to the security company, because he enjoyed his job.

“I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever and I got to work it twice,” he said, referring to the Swift shows, “and I hold no grudges against my employer.”

The story was first reported on the Racket and later followed by Bring Me the News.