Singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Speak Out About Broken Engagement, Address Cheating Rumors

Following the news of the end of their three-year relationship, both Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have spoken out about their broken engagement on social media.

Rosalía shared a short message on her Instagram Story Thursday. "I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Ignoring the theatrics, only we know what we have lived," the pop star wrote in Spanish. "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner performed at Lollapalooza Paris and held back tears while singing her raunchy love ballad, "Hentai."

The exact timeline of their break up is currently unclear. The musicians released a joint 3-song EP titled RR in March, which included a song called "Beso." The music video for the track announced their engagement, showing intimate moments from their years-long relationship together and concludes with Rosalía displaying her engagement ring.

Since they have not revealed the reason for their breakup just four months later, fans have been speculating that perhaps one of the two cheated. However, Alejandro addressed the rumors in a statement Wednesday posted across his social media channels.

"Throughout all these years, you've been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner," he began in Spanish. "I never thought I'd be in a position where I'd have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life."

"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement," Alejandro continued. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."