Singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Speak Out About Broken Engagement, Address Cheating Rumors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Speak Out About Broken Engagement, Address Cheating Rumors

'This moment is not easy,' the Spanish pop star shared, 'so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and Spanish singer Rosalia arrive for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2022.Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Following the news of the end of their three-year relationship, both Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have spoken out about their broken engagement on social media.

Rosalía shared a short message on her Instagram Story Thursday. "I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Ignoring the theatrics, only we know what we have lived," the pop star wrote in Spanish. "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."

Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner performed at Lollapalooza Paris and held back tears while singing her raunchy love ballad, "Hentai."

The exact timeline of their break up is currently unclear. The musicians released a joint 3-song EP titled RR in March, which included a song called "Beso." The music video for the track announced their engagement, showing intimate moments from their years-long relationship together and concludes with Rosalía displaying her engagement ring.

Read More

Since they have not revealed the reason for their breakup just four months later, fans have been speculating that perhaps one of the two cheated. However, Alejandro addressed the rumors in a statement Wednesday posted across his social media channels.

"Throughout all these years, you've been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner," he began in Spanish. "I never thought I'd be in a position where I'd have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life."

"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement," Alejandro continued. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.