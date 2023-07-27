Singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Speak Out About Broken Engagement, Address Cheating Rumors

Following the news of the end of their three-year relationship, both Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have spoken out about their broken engagement on social media.
Rosalía shared a short message on her Instagram Story Thursday. "I love, respect and admire Rauw very much. Ignoring the theatrics, only we know what we have lived," the pop star wrote in Spanish. "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."
Earlier this week, the Grammy Award winner performed at Lollapalooza Paris and held back tears while singing her raunchy love ballad, "Hentai."
The exact timeline of their break up is currently unclear. The musicians released a joint 3-song EP titled RR in March, which included a song called "Beso." The music video for the track announced their engagement, showing intimate moments from their years-long relationship together and concludes with Rosalía displaying her engagement ring.
- Singers Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Split 4 Months After Announcing Engagement: Report
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Split and Cheating Rumors: ‘There Has Been No Wrongdoing’
- Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Seen Out in N.Y.C. amid Dating Rumors
- Lana Del Rey Declared A Prophet After Seemingly Predicting The Downfall Of Female Celebrities
- HBO Addresses Rumors of ‘Euphoria’ Cancellation (Exclusive)
Since they have not revealed the reason for their breakup just four months later, fans have been speculating that perhaps one of the two cheated. However, Alejandro addressed the rumors in a statement Wednesday posted across his social media channels.
"Throughout all these years, you've been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner," he began in Spanish. "I never thought I'd be in a position where I'd have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life."
"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement," Alejandro continued. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment