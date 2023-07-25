Singers Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Split 4 Months After Announcing Engagement: Report - The Messenger
Entertainment
Singers Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Split 4 Months After Announcing Engagement: Report

The now-exes revealed they were engaged in the music video 'Beso,' which was featured on their first joint EP, 'RR'

Charmaine Patterson
Rauw Alejandro and RosaliaGotham/GC Images

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have reportedly called off their engagement.

Their breakup is amicable, according People magazine, and comes four months after they revealed their engagement in March via the video for their single "Beso."

In the video, which has 95 million views at the time of publication, the now-exes can be seen globetrotting in intimate clips. It ended with Rosalía showing off the diamond ring on her left hand as she emotionally reacted to the engagement, wiping her tears. She told Alejandro, "I love you," in Spanish before the two shared a kiss.

They first confirmed their relationship in a TikTok video in September 2021.

They took their romance to their music and released their debut collaboration, an EP called RR and featuring "Beso," this March.

In March 2022, Rosalía confirmed on Spanish talk show El Hormiguero that her "RR" foot tattoo was a nod to her romance with Alejandro. Alejandro also showed his dedication with tattoo of Rosalía's name.

Reps for Rosalía did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

