Singer Monica Halts Detroit Performance, Jumps Into Crowd to Stop Alleged Domestic Incident
Monica abruptly paused her concert to address a man who allegedly hit a woman in the crowd, ordering for him to be removed before she jumped into the audience
Singer Monica intervened when an alarming incident broke out when she was on stage in Detroit on Saturday.
"The Boy Is Mine" singer was at Detroit’s Riverfront Music Festival at Hart Plaza when she abruptly stopped her performance, telling a male concertgoer, "Don't you hit her like that."
As seen in a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Monica ordered for him to be removed from the concert, adding, "We don't even play like that. You don't hit no woman like that" before asking him, "Are you out of your f-----g mind?"
A man who appeared to be the singer's security guard followed Monica as she jumped down from the stage and into the crowd.
It's not clear what happens once she is in the audience, but she is heard yelling into her mic, "You don't hit no f------ lady like that!"
The fan who shared the video, @TheeKAlexis, noted in a later tweeted that Monica said the incident "triggered her."
Per Detroit Metro Times, Monica was upset when she returned to the stage and told concertgoers, "I want to apologize, ya’ll, that sh— triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f----n’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."
If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
