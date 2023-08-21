Singer Miguel Bosé Will Not Abandon Mexico After Armed Robbers ‘Took Everything’

Musician and actor Miguel Bosé says he will not move out of Mexico after his home was broken into by armed robbers over the weekend.

According to a statement posted to Instagram Monday, a group of 10 armed robbers broke into his Mexico City home on Friday. Bosé revealed he, two of his children and his staff were assaulted and bound against their will.

"Dear friends, on Friday night, a commando composed of ten armed subjects broke into my home," Bosé wrote in Spanish (translated by The Messenger). "They assaulted us. They kept my children, my household staff and myself tied up for over two hours. They took everything, including my car."

"The break-in was meticulously calculated. To make a long story short, we are all fine," the "Si Tú No Vuelves" singer continued. "My two children behaved bravely and admirably."

Bosé also took time to dispel rumors circulating about the incident, writing that the details he shared are "the only version [of the story] that you should listen to."

"The entire ordeal was very tense, delicate, and unpleasant," he wrote. "Things are being said that are not true, as some usually like to spread."

The artist also thanked his fans for their support, as well as his local neighborhood watch for being the first to arrive at his home after the incident.

"Thank you to everyone for all of your support and constant concern, but remain calm," the statement reads. "To my neighborhood watch, the first to arrive [at the scene], thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Finally, Bosé clarified that he will not be leaving Mexico anytime soon, despite circulating rumors.

"And to those who speculate that I will abandon Mexico after everything that has happened, I am very sorry to disappoint you," he wrote. "Here I am, and here I will stay to confront whatever, in the most hospitable country on the planet. We persevere..."

According to television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante who broke the story, the robbers stole jewelry, money and a blue SUV belonging to Bosé. The car was later found in Rancho San Francisco, Mexico, according to reports.

Infante also reported that Bosé has not taken any legal action or filed a police report against his assailants as of Sunday.