Singer Kelianne and Husband Chase Mattson Welcome First Baby, Reveal Name

Kellianne and her husband Chase Mattson are officially parents.

On Saturday, the couple jointly posted to Instagram, showing off a black-and-white photo of tiny infant hands and revealing their new daughter's name: Blair Ivy.

"Mama and baby are doing great and everything went smoothly," the caption read. This is the couple's first child.

The "Bet" singer first announced that she was expecting via Instagram on Valentine's Day, sharing a video of her and Mattson posing with sonogram photos on the beach.

"Happy Valentines Day🤟🏼 What better way to celebrate love than the love for creating life❤️ Baby Mattson coming soon!👶🏼," she captioned the post.

The following month, the excited parents-to-be hosted a party to reveal the sex of their baby, and discovered they were having a girl.

"We are so excited for you baby girl 💗," Kelianne wrote alongside a photo of her and Mattson posing in front of pink balloons.

Kelianne documented her pregnancy for fans to see, and opened up about embracing her body at 20 weeks pregnant.

She shared Instagram photos of her in a two-piece outfit that featured an off-the-shoulder crop top (putting her baby bump on display) and a floor-length flowing skirt.

"I’m 20 weeks today! Halfway there 💛 Just reflecting on these past few months. Being pregnant has made me feel so beautiful. I’ve been loving my new body and have been embracing all the changes that are happening✨," she wrote.

The TikTok stars fittingly met on social media in April 2020 after he popped up on her "Explore" page and she sent him a DM, she shared with Brides Magazine. They got engaged eight months later, and tied the knot last June.